WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos starts filming

By Amy West
 4 days ago

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has officially started filming in Atlanta, Georgia. Heartstopper's Joe Locke, who is set to appear in the WandaVision spin-off series, confirmed the news on Instagram recently, when he shared a photo of a foldable chair from set.

While the Instagram story post has since been deleted, eagle-eyed fans spotted that the logo on the back of the chair read 'Agnes of Westview' – and that its typeface and layout looks decidedly like that of Mare of Easttown's. Given that the Marvel show is sure to be very different to the bleak HBO drama, and the only potential crossover could be Evan Peters (who played 'Ralph Bohner' in WandaVision and Detective Zabel in Mare of Easttown), we can only assume that it's some sort of gag among the cast and crew for now.

Plot details for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will reportedly consist of nine episodes, remain under wraps but we do know that Emma Caulfield will be once again sharing the screen with lead Kathryn Hahn, reprising her WandaVision role as Dottie Jones/Sarah Proctor, while Debra Jo Rupp will return as Mrs. Hart . Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Maria Dizzia, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Aubrey Plaza round out the fresh-faced supporting cast.

Jac Schaeffer, who co-wrote Black Widow , is on board as head writer and director. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro will also direct some episodes.

When we left Agatha, she'd been "trapped" in her Agnes persona by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Her misery, presumably, won't last long, though. "Who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying anything about that — certainly not me," Hahn teased to TV Line , when asked whether the show will spawn another 'Agatha All Along'-type ditty.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to premiere on Disney Plus in Winter 2023/2024. While we wait, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way throughout the rest of this year and beyond.

