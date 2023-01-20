ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Fallout: New Vegas studio head still wants to make another Fallout game

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqW08_0kLW7BuT00

Obsidian's studio head has said he would love to make another Fallout game before his eventual retirement.

That's according to a new interview with Feargus Urquhart, published earlier this week by Game Pressure . When asked if Fallout fans could ever expect another Obsidian-developed game in the Bethesda franchise, Urquhart immediately said that "we're not working on it right now, our plate is pretty full with Avowed , Grounded, and Outer Worlds 2 ."

So busy is Obsidian, Urquhart says, that the studio head isn't even sure when the developer is going to begin talking about new projects. Urquhart theorizes that it could even be towards the end of 2023 when Obsidian finally carves out enough time to discuss new games aside from the aforementioned three.

"There's nothing in the plans, nothing on the piece of paper that says that," Urquhart said of a possible new Fallout game. "But I'll stick to what I said. I would love to make another Fallout before I retire. I don't know when that is, I don't have a date of my retirement."

Urquhart is referencing comments made by him last year in October 2022. "If we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it," the Obsidian studio head said at the time , adding that "there's not even a question of whether or not we would do it, it's just 'Will the opportunity arise?'"

Obsidian has long entertained the possible idea of a follow-up to the widely-beloved Fallout New Vegas. After Urquhart's comments last year, Twitter was immediately awash with New Vegas fans clamouring for a sequel, such is the long-standing admiration for Obsidian's original game. Whether that eventually happens though, we'll be waiting a few years to find out.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at where Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 could potentially slot into the year ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Rumor Claims Big PS5 Exclusive Is Being Added Soon

According to a new rumor, a fairly major PS5 exclusive is reportedly being added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which may sound unbelievable at face value, but it's actually not that surprising. It wouldn't be the first PlayStation game or PlayStation exclusive to make its way to the Xbox subscription service, but it's not a common occurrence, and that's because it takes unique circumstances to trigger. For example, the MLB The Show situation where the MLB forced PlayStation's hand into making the series multi-platform and into bringing it to Xbox Game Pass. And then there are the Bethesda games PlayStation signed for exclusively before Xbox bought Bethesda. The game in question falls into the latter camp.
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
ComicBook

PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video

A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy