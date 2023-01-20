Read full article on original website
Related
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers
It took all of 15 minutes for the initial video and reports of Shannon Sharpe getting into it verbally with... The post Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers appeared first on Outsider.
Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation
Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Ja Morant didn't even bother to talk about Shannon Sharpe after the scuffle between the NFL legend and many members of the Memphis Grizzlies.
“Ain't got time to be tryna friend you again” - Dejounte Murray on why he still dislikes Paolo Banchero
Dejounte Murray reveals how Paolo Banchero turned himself into a rival from a friend for the Hawks star
Shaquille O’Neal says "Michael was lucky he wasn't guarding him" when Jordan had 64
Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal’s rivalry featured legendary matchups throughout the 1990s.
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"I would have had like 10 championships" — When Robert Horry dissed Manu Ginobili
Robert Horry has seven NBA championship rings. Throughout his career, he's had other opportunities to add even more hardware to his collection.
Lakers: Dillon Brooks Thinks He's Cracked the Code on Guarding LeBron James
He thinks it's simpler than you'd expect.
Patrick Beverley And Damian Lillard Nearly Come To Blows After Altercation At Free Throw Line
Beverley was given a technical foul after approaching Lillard during free throw attempt
Shannon Sharpe delivers 3-minute apology to Dillon Brooks, LeBron after embarrassing court-side incident
A shocking incident went down during Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers game … and it involved Shannon Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Undisputed personalty. Our Mike Sykes broke it all down the next day, with Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks jawing at Sharpe and...
LeBron James Wears Unreleased Shoes in Wild Lakers Game
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of the unreleased Nike LeBron NXXT.
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job
Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Miami Heat among NBA teams interested in swinging trade with New York Knicks
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching with the New York Knicks actively engaged in conversations with both buyers
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
Lakers FIGHT! LeBron Defender Shannon Sharpe Offers 'Smoke' to Grizzlies: NBA Rumor Tracker
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
BREAKING: Lakers And Wizards Reportedly Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have made a trade.
KIII TV3
'Never said nothing bad but the truth' | Dejounte Murray defends his comments about Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray did not hold back about his thoughts on playing with the Spurs during an interview on "All The Smoke." Recently, Murray joined hosts Matt Barnes and ex-Spur Stephen Jackson to chat about his time in the NBA and his path to becoming a pro player.
BREAKING: Key Player Ruled Out For Celtics-Raptors Game
Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Saturday's game.
Comments / 0