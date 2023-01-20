ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation

Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night's Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating.
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade.
Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed's time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed...
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity

George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
