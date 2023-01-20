Penguins Named Right Landing Spot for Timo Meier

The Pittsburgh Penguins need to fix the bottom six, but Timo Meier might force that change.

PITTSBURGH - They may be a longshot, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are being considered a ‘sneaky’ potential fit for top trade target Timo Meier.

The main focus for the Penguins should be to bolster their bottom six, but if they have the ability to go for the big fish, they should absolutely jump on it.

Meier is in the final year of his contract with the San Jose Sharks and is playing at a point-per-game pace with 46 points (26G-20A) in 46 games.

The Sharks are in a weird position where they have players putting up great numbers like Meier and the resurgence of Erik Karlsson, they can’t put together wins with regularity.

That explains why Meier may be at a point-per-game, but is also a minus-13.

So, how does Meier fit on the Penguins and how can they pull this kind of move off?

The fit is pretty easy; set him up in a top six forward position, move a body to the third line and shuffle around the bottom six and hope something sparks.

Maybe another move is necessary to get the bottom six jumping, but that’s a different discussion.

According to Frank Seravalli at Daily Faceoff, the Penguins not only have the trade assets to get a Meier deal done this year, but also the money opening up for a possible re-signing over summer.

The Penguins would ideally send out a bad contract or two, like Kasperi Kapanen and/or Brian Dumoulin and hope San Jose finds that attractive.

If the Sharks want more, the Penguins have the draft capital to be an appealing trade partner.

The Penguins still hold their first and second round pick for the upcoming draft and shouldn’t be afraid to toss them around.

Seravalli mentions that a trade comparable for Meier is the deal that sent Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators; a 2022 first, 2022 second, and 2024 third.

The Penguins have similar picks at their disposal and an active NHLer or two to sweeten the pot.

As for re-signing, Seravalli mentions that Jason Zucker is coming off of the books this summer and that’s where much of the money comes from.

Other adjustments may need to be made to flex Meier into the lineup and sign him to a new contract, but he’s a player that could not only bring heat to the top six, but force a ripple effect to help the bottom two lines.

It’s not a guarantee, but something the Penguins should consider; given their current state nothing should be off the table.

