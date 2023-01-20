ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You Stupid Monkey': Georgia Man Goes On Racist Tirade Against FedEx Worker

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A FedEx worker in Douglasville, Georgia is being applauded on social media for his composed response to a customer's racist attack .

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday (January 18), a white man can be seen unleashing racial slurs and threats at a FedEx employee outside of a home in the Atlanta suburbs, Daily Mail reports.

"You stupid monkey," the man tells the driver, who is recording the encounter, at the beginning of the 30-second video clip.

The man then accuses the FedEx worker of attempting to run over his dog.

"You a dumb n*****,' he said, per the video. "Go ahead and park. You want to f*** around with a white man? You run over my dog and I'll show you how little Black lives matter."

During the racist tirade, the FedEx driver just laughs off the situation, calmly telling the man he didn't run over anything as he films the encounter.

"Welcome to Facebook," the driver says while recording.

The video has garnered over 5 million views on Twitter, with many users praising the employee for keeping his cool during the exchange.

"Well done to the driver for keeping composed. We will all encounter pain and prejudice in life. Society isn’t perfect. To be clear - I don’t condone this at all, but the driver here is the one in power. He’s consciously exercised self-control," one Twitter user wrote.

"Perfect example don't let words get you outta character," another tweeted.

In a statement to Newsweek , FedEx called the man's behavior "highly disturbing."

"At FedEx, we believe that everyone deserves respect. The behavior depicted in this video is highly disturbing," the company wrote in an email. "The safety and security of our team members and service providers is a top priority and we are reviewing the circumstances behind this matter."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Mary Stevens
3d ago

He should have all his deliveries sent a qare house .That sounded like a serious threat .POC are being so disrespected by customers threatening them .It's so dangerous being black and delivering in a racist town.Or even driving period .We are accused of the smallest things.He did the right thing walk away before he called the cops or worse .

Reply(5)
34
Briana Holloway
2d ago

Also, when this guy turns around with that wrench in his hand, the dog dips down like he’s scared he’s fixing to hit him so he’s abusive that to dog I bet the one that he’s so cares about his using all of the slurs.

Reply(2)
5
Houston.
2d ago

I'm NOT saying the customer had say on this but what is FEDEX Executives going to do from here and handle this situation. maybe take hos name off from the list??? however, I know the driver is suing him but I've never heard of suing someone cuz they cursed or stud something you don't like cuz they are just words. Also, driver shouldve left to his next stop, BUT he took the time to take out his phone, ask him a question and laughed which aggravated the situation etc...JUST LEAVE....

Reply(2)
9
 

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

