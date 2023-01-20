ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities

By James Brooks
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmE47_0kLW6A3x00

Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, presides over the Alaska House of Representatives on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

A day after taking control of the Alaska House of Representatives, members of the new Republican-led coalition majority say they intend to prioritize fiscal issues and were cautious about proposals to increase the state’s per-student public school funding formula.

“I think it’s probably safe to say that what brings us together is some fiscal stability for the state of Alaska,” said Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. “That is something that is important and has been important to — I believe — all of us sitting here in this room.”

The precise definition of “fiscal stability” appears to vary among legislators, but Tilton and other members of the majority suggested that a bipartisan, bicameral plan released in 2021 could be a guide.

One of the components of that plan is a tighter state spending cap, and legislation enacting a new statutory spending cap has already been scheduled for a hearing next week in the House Judiciary Committee.

The proposal would limit governmental spending to a percentage of the state’s gross domestic product and was originally proposed by Sen. James Kaufman, R-Anchorage.

Kaufman’s bill has yet to be scheduled for a hearing in the Senate, but matching legislation was introduced in the House by Rep. Will Stapp, R-Fairbanks, and is slated to be heard first.

Because a legislature cannot restrain future legislatures’ budgetary authority with law alone, statutory spending cap changes would be ceremonial at best, but Stapp said the bill is intended to act as a guide that could turn into a binding, constitutional amendment in the future.

House Minority Leader Calvin Schrage, I-Anchorage, said the new majority’s desire for “fiscal stability” doesn’t mean much without details.

“What does fiscal stability mean? Is that just a bunch of cuts to balance the budget? We’ve seen that over the past few years, I think it’s pretty clear that Alaskans don’t want that approach,” he said.

He said the minority caucus has clear objectives.

“I think we’ve heard from Alaskans loud and clear: What’s important to them is investing in education this year, investing in workforce development and in our universities,” Schrage said. “How do we recruit and retain workers in this competitive environment when we’re competing all across the U.S.?”

Advocates for public schools are encouraging the Legislature to increase the state’s base-student allocation , the formula used to fund public schools in Alaska, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy has also signaled support for an increase, though one does not appear in his proposed state budget.

The new House majority didn’t list a BSA increase among its priorities.

“We’re not saying that there shouldn’t be an increase to the BSA,” Tilton said. “It’s something that we do need to have a conversation (about). But along with that comes a thought that there could be other options and alternatives.”

The new House majority includes 23 of the House’s 40 members: 19 Republicans, two independents and two Democrats.

The non-Republicans are all members of the House’s rural “Bush Caucus,” and when committee assignments were made official on Thursday, two members of that group — independent Rep. Bryce Edgmon of Dillingham and Democratic Rep. Neal Foster of Nome — were named co-chairs of the powerful House Finance Committee.

A Republican, Rep. DeLena Johnson of Palmer, was named a third co-chair.

The chairmen and chairwomen of the House’s 11 committees hold a powerful role in dictating the flow of bills through the Legislature, and the other assignments included Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, as chair of the House Judiciary Committee and Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, as chair of the Health and Social Services Committee.

Prax said his committee will spend next week on informational hearings and hasn’t scheduled any bill hearings. Vance has scheduled Stapp’s bill and one from Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, that would intensify criminal punishments for people who commit crimes in front of children.

Vance, who has sponsored legislation that would repeal Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system, said she is also interested in legislation that would increase the security and reliability of the state’s election system.

She suggested that a bipartisan elections bill that failed to pass the Senate on the final day of last year’s legislative session could be a starting point, but it could fare better if broken into smaller pieces of legislation.

The 23-member majority does not include Rep. Dan Ortiz, I-Ketchikan, or Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, who said on Wednesday that they were interested in joining the majority.

Ortiz is now in the House’s 15-member, predominantly Democratic, minority caucus, and Stutes is in a group by herself, a status shared with Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla.

Stutes, who has been placed on the House’s transportation and fisheries committees, said she’s still interested in joining the majority if it will have her.

Eastman, who labeled himself “a man without a country” while referring to his status outside either caucus, has been assigned to the judiciary committee.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 4

Related
radiokenai.com

Gov. Dunleavy Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 “School Choice Week In Alaska”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in Alaska. His proclamation follows a year of school choice expansions across the country, and recognises the role that quality education plays on the future of Alaskan kids. Gov. Dunleavy’s proclamation highlights the importance of effective...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – January 22, 2023

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy articulated his priorities for the 33rd legislative session, highlighting education, the Permanent Fund dividend, responsible resource development and more in an interview on Thursday. The proposed PFD — nearly $3,900 — would become the highest in state history. That amount is likely subject...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Dunleavy picks Sitka judge for Supreme Court, first justice in decades from small-town Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday appointed Jude Pate of Sitka to the Alaska Supreme Court, making him the first justice to come directly from someplace other than Juneau, Anchorage or Fairbanks since 1960. Before Pate, the last justice who met those standards was Walter Hodge, who came from Nome and served on the court in […] The post Dunleavy picks Sitka judge for Supreme Court, first justice in decades from small-town Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin’s Republican Controlled Senate Rejects Democrat Substitute Amendment, Approves Welfare and Bail Amendments

Hours before the state senate was to be convened on Tuesday for the first time in 2023, Democrats posed a standoff. Legislative Democrats put forth a substitute amendment on Senate Joint Resolution 4 to gather people’s viewpoint on eliminating Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban. The Republican controlled legislature...
WISCONSIN STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Complaint says thousands going hungry

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After months of turmoil amid a backlog of food stamp applications, the Alaska Department of Health Division of Public Assistance now has another issue on its hands. On Friday, 10 Alaskans filed a class-action lawsuit in the Alaska Superior Court against Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg, claiming...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Legislature convenes with deadlock reigning in the House and the Senate jumping ahead

A closely divided Alaska House of Representatives stalled on Tuesday, the first day of the 33rd state Legislature and adjourned for the day without choosing a speaker of the House.  The 20-member Senate is controlled by a 17-person bipartisan supermajority, and legislators were sworn in Tuesday without incident except the unexplained absence of Sen. Mike […] The post Alaska Legislature convenes with deadlock reigning in the House and the Senate jumping ahead appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Tilton elected Alaska speaker of the House as rural legislators join Republicans in new coalition

The Alaska House of Representatives elected Rep. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, as speaker of the House, putting a predominantly Republican coalition in charge of the body. The new majority flips control of the House from the predominantly Democratic coalition that has controlled it since 2017 and means that conservative priorities stalled for the past six years […] The post Tilton elected Alaska speaker of the House as rural legislators join Republicans in new coalition appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Budget process begins with protecting PFD, public services

Few would consider it a holiday tradition, but the Dec. 15 deadline to present a budget is just as predictable as the coming of Christmas or New Year’s Eve. As required by statute, I introduced my preliminary budget for the next fiscal year as the first step in a process that will require input from a new Legislature and the people of Alaska that we all represent.
ALASKA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star

The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying to brainwash our children,” Rosendale said. “And it is really those three things that can encapsulate what we are all fighting.”
MONTANA STATE
skagwaynews.com

Commentary – New federal funding could aid Alaska Marine Highway System

It’s past time for the Southeast and coastal Alaska communities to be heard regarding the collapse of our ferry system. It’s time to more forcefully make our Alaska Marine Highway needs known by energizing the Southeast Conference, the Southeast Conference of Mayors and other organizations. Southeastern and coastal Alaska are entitled to have a highway functioning just like our roaded neighbors to the north. The newly passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill provides the federal funding to make this happen if we don’t let it slip away.
ALASKA STATE
alaskafish.news

Bering Sea crabbers “dismayed” by NOAA/NPFMC refusal to protect king crab

NPFMC in December also “stripped the habitat protections out of every crab action in front of them.”. Statement by Jaime Goen, executive director of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers trade group. NOAA Fisheries announced today their denial of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers request for emergency conservation measures to protect Bristol...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

3rd annual Alaska Fashion Week will return this summer

Cordova Pleasants shares her excitment for this year's Fashion Week. It was first inspired when she went to a 2018 LA Fashion Show and thought Alaska could do it better. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Fashion Week brings designers and models from all over the...
JUNEAU, AK
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 19, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Making child care more affordable in Alaska is a win-win — the federal Child Tax Credit can help

During my time in service to the people of Alaska, I was mystified year after year that the debate around our support for children and families could often erupt into controversy. My experience showed me that the debates were around the edges when the sound discussions could have been in the middle. It is in […] The post Making child care more affordable in Alaska is a win-win — the federal Child Tax Credit can help appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Alaska’s Income Tax Premium

Alaska’s decision to forgo an individual income tax serves an important role in offsetting above-average federal income tax burdens in Alaska. At first blush, this sounds confusing. Alaskans face the same federal income tax rate schedule as everyone else. But there is an income tax premium for living in Alaska nonetheless, and its price tag is about the equivalent of the state income taxes often levied elsewhere.
ALASKA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,000 Property Tax Rebate for Montana Homeowners Under $2.4 Billion Surplus Tax

Montana homeowners are being primed for a $2,000 property tax rebate for 2023 and 2024. Montana Homeowners to Get $2,000 Property Tax Rebate from $2.4 Billion Surplus Tax. Governor Greg Gianforte proposed a $500 million bill that would provide Montana homeowners with $1,000 in property tax rebates this 2023 and 2024. The funding will come from the state’s $2.4 billion surplus tax. According to the governor, this would be the largest state-administered tax rebate in the country once passed.
MONTANA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
535
Followers
651
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy