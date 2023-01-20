Read full article on original website
Related
News Now Warsaw
WCHS art students receive numerous scholastic art awards
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School students fared well at the 2023 Scholastic Art Regional Awards. WCHS art students received 20 awards in the individual entry categories and a Gold Key in the Senior Portfolio category. The Gold Key winners go on to the next round of judging at...
News Now Warsaw
Juror pools in Delphi murder case narrowed to two counties
CARROLL COUNTY — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph County or Allen County. That’s according to a court filing that was filed on Friday afternoon. Earlier this month, Special Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree...
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw theater team wins state title, heads to international competition
WARSAW — It was a huge weekend in South Bend for the Warsaw high school theater team. (Below is video of the winning moment captured by Tim Ellis) Cast and crew from Warsaw High School are headed to the International Thespian Festival this summer after winning the Indiana State Thespian Conference held this weekend at the Holy Cross Campus in South Bend.
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
News Now Warsaw
Woman arrested following car fire, standoff
WARSAW — A woman was arrested after police and fire responded to a car fire south of Claypool Monday morning. Kosciusko County Deputies along with Claypool Fire responded to a report of a fire at 3267 W. Hill Lake Road where they found the vehicle fully engulfed. The incident...
Comments / 0