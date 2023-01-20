Read full article on original website
BudBlockz’s presale success makes it a fan favorite alongside Shiba Inu and Decentraland
The cryptocurrency industry appeals to innovators from all walks of life and experience levels. Not the least of which is that it has the potential to bring exponential growth unlike anything seen in more traditional industries. BudBlockz (BLUNT) has garnered extensive patronage from many crypto investors looking to double their...
Crypto vs. Blockchain vs. NFTs vs. Web3: How are they different?
If you’ve heard of “crypto,” then you’re probably also familiar with jargon like “Blockchain,” “NFTs,” and “Web3”, as well as terms such as “decentralization” and “decentralized finance” too. Such terms can often be confusing, though; you may even think they are all fairly interchangeable, meaning much the same thing. That’s because they’re often mentioned in context with whatever up-and-coming new cryptocurrency happens to be hitting the headlines at any given time.
Ethereum continues the uptrend: Is it an open road for $2K?
Ethereum is the leading cryptocurrency in the industry, and it became even more popular after the Merge upgrade in 2022. Ethereum is a sustainable and eco-friendly cryptocurrency. That is why many investors are curious about the future potential of ETH. At the time of writing this post, ETH was trading...
Superalgos Review 2023: The Key to Smart Crypto-Holding
Superalgos platform is a free, open-source infrastructure that integrates all crucial aspects of cryptocurrency trading automation. Our Superalgos review explains this platform and how it’s accessible to technical users in a visual scripting environment and can be accessible and optimized for developers. Flexibility, power, and collaboration are the core principles of the design. Superalgos is good for building, forward testing, and deploying open-source crypto trading bots.
Shop Floki goods store goes live across the world for business
Floki has entered the industry of online shopping with a brand new store called Shop Floki. It can be accessed from any part of the part subject to its availability. The announcement was made on Twitter, informing the community that they will be able to buy Floki merchandise from January 19, 2023.
BendDAO sees an immense hike with over 423 MAYC and 94 Doodles NFT
The BendDAO has witnessed an extraordinary hike in Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs and Doodles NFTs. The BendDAO, on its own terms, happens to be an NFT liquidity protocol. It is actively engaged in the backing of instant NFT-backed loans and in Collateral Listings. There also happens to be the matter of NFT Down payment.
Theta EdgeStore deliverance takes place in the alpha category
Theta Labs happens to be extremely pleased and takes great pride in the deliverance of their Theta Edgestore in the alpha category. This comes right after the previous deliverance of their EdgeStore demo, followed by the Theta Video API Edge Ingestors. Incidentally, this alpha category deliverance also happens to be an absolutely integral part of their game plan for the year 2023.
Tortuga Finance collaborates with MSafe dApp Store
MSafe has announced the integration of Tortuga Finance with MSafe dApp Store. The announcement was made on Twitter through the official handle of MSafe, receiving mostly positive responses for the news. Tortuga Finance is one of the few places that allows its users to stake APT and receive tAPT in...
ZKasino is officially live on Mainnet with USDC and BUSD support
ZKasino, the emerging on-chain casino, recently announced its official mainnet launch. Players can now access the betting platform on Polygon using USDC and BNB Chain using BUSD. The platform has released a 100,000 dollars free-to-enter lottery to celebrate the launch. Seeing how the casino is available on two of the...
