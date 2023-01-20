ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Is Paying Bronco Order Holders $2,500 to Buy Something Else

By Rob Stumpf
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049jUy_0kLW3TPT00 via Ford

It seems like everybody and their mother wants a Ford Bronco nowadays. The Blue Oval’s off-roader has been a hit since its revival, resulting in a year’s wait or more for some loyal—and extremely patient—customers. Supply is still struggling to meet demand, and Ford is now willing to pay buyers $2,500 to cancel their Bronco order for something else.

A bulletin saying as much was sent to dealers earlier this week and first reported on by Cars Direct . An anonymous Ford dealer source confirmed the letter’s legitimacy to The Drive . Rumors of the offer have been floating around Bronco forums for a few days, complete with the leaked corporate bulletin showing four options to work with the incentive, which is being called the “Bronco Order Modification Customer Private Offer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeTPV_0kLW3TPT00
via Ford

The first option for buyers is to simply modify their existing order. Wildtrak customers are apparently being offered $2,500 to convert to Badlands, Big Bend, or Outer Banks trims, whereas non-Wildtrak customers are offered $2,500 to remove what Ford calls “constrained commodities”—the molded-in-color hard top, as well as the Lux and Sasquatch packages.

The second option is to simply buy a different Ford. Wildtrak customers are being offered $2,500 to order a different Ford-branded vehicle, whereas non-Wildtrak buyers may receive the same $2,500 incentive, but must purchase a vehicle from stock—that includes in-stock Broncos on dealer lots. Cars Direct reports that there are some limitations to this offer, however. For example, it only applies to seven other Ford models: Bronco Sport, Edge, Escape, Explorer, Expedition, F-150 (excluding Raptor and Tremor), and Ranger. Ford also reportedly says that its in-stock offer for non-Wildtrak customers will work with most vehicles except for the Mustang Mach-E.

Buyers can still choose to simply do nothing. However, Ford warns that they not only risk further-delayed delivery of their Bronco but that they may also miss out on the $2,500 incentive.

And lastly, Ford says buyers tired of waiting can walk away. It might seem like a pretty off-the-wall solution to simply tell buyers to cut ties and bow out, but when some have been waiting more than 900 days after their original reservation date , it might be a more attractive offer than you’d think.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Mmhg_0kLW3TPT00
via Ford

This isn’t the first time that Ford has tried to appease Bronco buyers. In 2021, the automaker set up a “satisfaction fund” for angsty customers and advised dealers to give them booze and branded merchandise . And in a world where production delays are still running rampant, it may not be the last.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com

Comments / 3

