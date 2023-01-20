ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom's Impressive 'Taco Dinner Board' Is a Crowd-Pleasing Game-Changer

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

We all know what it feels like to cook. But do you know what it’s like to cook for a large family? Big families used to be the norm, but they aren’t anyone.

TikTok content creator @justthebells10 shares footage of making tacos for her family of ten plus two guests. This would be perfect for Super Bowl Sunday.

We love seeing families gathering for meals. But we often ignore all the time it takes to make those meals a reality. Mother Bell is a rockstar in our eyes. Every day she creates delicious meals for her family of ten. Here we are barely able to put together a dinner for two. The Bell family is one of our favorite content creators because they really care for each other. It’s nice to see that in today’s crazy, changing world. We’d love to eat over at their house. All they’d have to do is name the date and time.

But let’s find out how the TikTok community reacted to this beautiful display of tacos. User @JenX wrote, “Love how you make fun dinners for such a big family. Your house has a lot of love.” @Tiara Sue Roersma said, “Look. I know I don’t need the tray, but hear me out. It’s gorgeous, and I’m sure I could find a use for it.” @Nicole Bell Dillion replied, “It's like a nightly house party.”

A nightly house party sounds amazing to us. Let us know what we can bring. If you enjoyed the video and want more content visit @justthebells10’s TikTok channel. You’ll be glad you did.

