It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal. We will top out in the low 30s here in the Front Range with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we will have sunshine to start the day, but then clouds will move back in by the afternoon ahead of the next storm. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather day for Monday for snow and cold. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday night and continue through Monday. Expect a slick Monday morning commute. The snow will move out by late Monday afternoon and evening. We are expecting between 2 and 6 inches of snow. Below normal temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s.

2 DAYS AGO