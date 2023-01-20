A Mayfield man was caught on video and arrested on charges of violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. On Saturday, 34-year-old Luis Amador was arrested by Mayfield police after they said he was seen on video violating the order. No specific action of violation was described, but an EPO is described as a court order signed by a judge designed to prevent further acts of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO