westkentuckystar.com
First ever Leadership West Kentucky class begins sessions
Building on the success of Leadership Paducah classes, Paducah Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson announced the first-ever class of “Leadership West Kentucky” — a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Thirty participants from 14...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray-Calloway County ambulances now equipped with mobile data terminals
Calloway County Fiscal Court 911 and Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently joined in partnership to install mobile data terminals in their ambulances. The terminals allow constant real time communication between the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, Murray Police and hospital emergency services. This new technology displays an exact location of ambulances...
westkentuckystar.com
Bull Blowout brings rodeo back to Murray in February
Bull Blowout rodeo action returns to Murray in February. It'll take place on February 10th and 11th at 8 pm at the Bill Cherry Expo Center in Murray. Gates open at 6 pm with mutton busting at 7:30. Featured events include Bull Riding, Barrel Racing and Calf Scramble (ages up to 10), with Mutton Busting (ages up to 8)at 7:30 pm.
westkentuckystar.com
Another scam alert, this time in Graves County
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam making the rounds. The scam involves a phone call allegedly from 270-220-6086. A male on the other end claims to be Sargeant Richard Edwards of the Graves County Sheriff's Office. The caller says that the individual has a warrant for their arrest because they failed to appear for a subpoena.
westkentuckystar.com
An ongoing drug investigation in Graves County results in trafficking arrest
An ongoing drug investigation in Graves County resulted in a trafficking arrest on Thursday. Deputies were at a home on Dorothy Lane following up on reports of drug activity. The resident, 39-year-old Toni R. Chambers of Mayfield, allegedly admitted to possessing methamphetamine. The deputies reportedly located methamphetamine, bags for packaging,...
westkentuckystar.com
Drug, gun charges for New Concord man
An investigation in Calloway County has led to the arrest of a New Concord man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports that 42-year-old Nicholas Poore was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in New Concord. Poore, a convicted felon, was found to have an arrest warrant,...
westkentuckystar.com
Racers outlast Indiana State 82-73
The Murray State Racers outscored the Indiana State Sycamores by 16 points from the free throw line Saturday to manufacture an 82-73 victory at the CFSB Center. The Racers (11-9) improved to 6-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference in front of the largest crowd of the home season at 6,006.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police seek information in 1998 shooting of Happy Thomas
Paducah Police are seeking new information in the 1998 shooting of Eugene "Happy" Thomas. The owner of Happy's Chili Parlor, 74-year-old Thomas was found in front of his home on Martin Luther King Drive on October 27th, 1998 having been shot. Thomas was transported to Western Baptist Hospital for treatment. He remained in the hospital until he died on January 11th, 1999.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield man caught on video violating protective order
A Mayfield man was caught on video and arrested on charges of violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. On Saturday, 34-year-old Luis Amador was arrested by Mayfield police after they said he was seen on video violating the order. No specific action of violation was described, but an EPO is described as a court order signed by a judge designed to prevent further acts of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police investigate shots fired at van
Paducah Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a van driving Thursday night on North 12th Street. Officers said a man told them he had just pulled from the curb at about 9:30 pm, when he heard gunshots. They report that several bullet holes were found in the...
