Three years later, Dr. Sophia Selene Torres Valdez still vividly remembers how the vaccine shortage devastated Ciudad Juárez at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside the Juárez public hospital where she worked in 2020, COVID patients were being treated in chairs lining the emergency room’s corridors. Whole families were entering hospitals as patients. Bodies were piling up in morgues.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO