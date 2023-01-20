ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kennedy’s sports consulting gig poses conflicts with arena votes

El Paso city Rep. Brian Kennedy was paid thousands of dollars per month for consulting work for the El Paso Sports Commission while campaigning against the city’s Downtown arena plan. That work has created a possible conflict of interest in his role as a council member when considering actions...
3 years later: How cross-border partnership helped El Paso, Juárez manage COVID

Three years later, Dr. Sophia Selene Torres Valdez still vividly remembers how the vaccine shortage devastated Ciudad Juárez at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside the Juárez public hospital where she worked in 2020, COVID patients were being treated in chairs lining the emergency room’s corridors. Whole families were entering hospitals as patients. Bodies were piling up in morgues.
