ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. St. Paul...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days

UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
ALASKA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota closing state-run COVID-19 testing sites

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The state of Minnesota is closing its four remaining state-run COVID-19 testing sites this week. The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday announced the end of state testing sites after nearly three years due to testing being widely available through other state and private sector programs. The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, Jan. 27, the Duluth site will close on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport sites will close on Sunday, Jan. 29.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Historic Justus Ramsey House in St. Paul saved from demolition for now

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Ramsey County judge has saved the historic Justus Ramsey House from demolition — at least for now. The 170-year-old limestone home sits on the patio of Burger Moe's restaurant on West Seventh Street in St. Paul. It's considered the oldest building still standing on its original location in the City of St. Paul, and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Kansas to bring anniversary tour to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Kansas is bringing its Another Fork in the Road 50th anniversary tour to Minneapolis this summer. The Hennepin Theatre Trust on Monday announced Kansas would be coming to the State Theatre on July 14. Fans who attend will hear Kansas classics like "Carry on Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: How the snow this year compares

You are not imagining it...there has been a lot of snow this season. At this point in January, we are above the seasonal average. If we pick up the average snowfall for the next 3 months, it would give us about 75 inches for the season. That would be a top 5 season since 1990 and a top 10 since 1980.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Walz restructures rebate checks, says millions of Minnesotans would benefit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz restructured his signature rebate check proposal Tuesday, making the direct payments more lucrative for some while cutting out hundreds of thousands of households by lowering income caps. Under Walz's plan, individuals making less than $75,000 a year would receive $1,000....
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow possible this week; colder this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be fairly mild for much of this week, with some snow possible before it turns much colder by the weekend. Monday will be warmer and a bit brighter, with a high of around 32 degrees for the Twin Cities. Low-level clouds that have hung around for the past several days will be replaced with upper-level clouds, increasing visibility, but there won't be much sun. Some stray snowflakes are possible in the afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Lunar New Year shooting: How authorities found the suspected gunman

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - California authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a mass shooting as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna made the announcement Sunday evening. He said Tran was found dead inside a white van from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also recovered a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snowflakes possible Tuesday night

Morning sunshine to afternoon clouds as we climb to a high near 30 on Tuesday. A dash to a coating of light snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Then chillier and brighter highs in the teens on Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota teacher shortage is getting worse, new report shows

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The struggle to retain teachers and recruit new educators to the profession continues to worsen in Minnesota. That's according to the Teacher Supply and Demand Report, which is published every two years by the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. This year's report was released on Jan. 20, and details the employment outlook for licensed teachers and other data about the profession using data during the 2021-2022 school year.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota legislators consider action on PFAS in drinking water

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The eastern Twin Cities metro is notorious for its problems with PFAS chemicals after manufacturer 3M dumped waste containing the so-called "forever chemicals" in the area and contaminated the drinking water of thousands of Minnesotans. PFAS chemicals have been used to manufacture household items,...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy