Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota Twins continue 2023 Winter Caravan
The 61st annual Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan stops in 12 cities this year. FOX 9’s Jim Rich checks out the festivities in St. Cloud, speaking with Jose Miranda.
fox9.com
Nickelback, Brooks & Dunn both announce Xcel Center stops in 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Xcel Energy Center announced two new shows this summer: country duo Brooks & Dunn and rock group Nickelback. Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot 2023 tour will stop in St. Paul on June 3 and Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ tour will be in town on Aug. 7.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. St. Paul...
fox9.com
Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days
UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
fox9.com
Minnesota closing state-run COVID-19 testing sites
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The state of Minnesota is closing its four remaining state-run COVID-19 testing sites this week. The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday announced the end of state testing sites after nearly three years due to testing being widely available through other state and private sector programs. The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, Jan. 27, the Duluth site will close on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport sites will close on Sunday, Jan. 29.
fox9.com
Historic Justus Ramsey House in St. Paul saved from demolition for now
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Ramsey County judge has saved the historic Justus Ramsey House from demolition — at least for now. The 170-year-old limestone home sits on the patio of Burger Moe's restaurant on West Seventh Street in St. Paul. It's considered the oldest building still standing on its original location in the City of St. Paul, and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978.
fox9.com
St. Paul rec center employee accused of shooting teen had reports of previous misconduct
The city worker accused of shooting a teen boy in the head outside the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in St. Paul had previous reports of misconduct at the rec center, including a physical altercation with another teen, Mayor Melvin Carter said Monday. Now, the city is working to review its policies at rec centers.
fox9.com
Kansas to bring anniversary tour to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Kansas is bringing its Another Fork in the Road 50th anniversary tour to Minneapolis this summer. The Hennepin Theatre Trust on Monday announced Kansas would be coming to the State Theatre on July 14. Fans who attend will hear Kansas classics like "Carry on Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind."
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: How the snow this year compares
You are not imagining it...there has been a lot of snow this season. At this point in January, we are above the seasonal average. If we pick up the average snowfall for the next 3 months, it would give us about 75 inches for the season. That would be a top 5 season since 1990 and a top 10 since 1980.
fox9.com
Walz restructures rebate checks, says millions of Minnesotans would benefit
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz restructured his signature rebate check proposal Tuesday, making the direct payments more lucrative for some while cutting out hundreds of thousands of households by lowering income caps. Under Walz's plan, individuals making less than $75,000 a year would receive $1,000....
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow possible this week; colder this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be fairly mild for much of this week, with some snow possible before it turns much colder by the weekend. Monday will be warmer and a bit brighter, with a high of around 32 degrees for the Twin Cities. Low-level clouds that have hung around for the past several days will be replaced with upper-level clouds, increasing visibility, but there won't be much sun. Some stray snowflakes are possible in the afternoon.
fox9.com
Lunar New Year shooting: How authorities found the suspected gunman
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - California authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a mass shooting as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna made the announcement Sunday evening. He said Tran was found dead inside a white van from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also recovered a...
fox9.com
Police chiefs ask Minnesota lawmakers to crack down on catalytic converter thieves
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Legislation that cracks down on catalytic converter thieves cleared a Minnesota House committee Monday at the urging of police chiefs who've been frustrated with lawmakers' slow response to surging thefts. The bill, authored by state Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, makes it a crime...
fox9.com
Muslim community honors Prophet Muhammad after incident at Hamline University
Local Muslim leaders say their community is hurting after an incident last semester at Hamline University. A lecturer showed paintings of the Prophet Muhammad in class and lost her job.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snowflakes possible Tuesday night
Morning sunshine to afternoon clouds as we climb to a high near 30 on Tuesday. A dash to a coating of light snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Then chillier and brighter highs in the teens on Thursday.
fox9.com
Minnesota teacher shortage is getting worse, new report shows
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The struggle to retain teachers and recruit new educators to the profession continues to worsen in Minnesota. That's according to the Teacher Supply and Demand Report, which is published every two years by the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. This year's report was released on Jan. 20, and details the employment outlook for licensed teachers and other data about the profession using data during the 2021-2022 school year.
fox9.com
Minnesota legislators consider action on PFAS in drinking water
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The eastern Twin Cities metro is notorious for its problems with PFAS chemicals after manufacturer 3M dumped waste containing the so-called "forever chemicals" in the area and contaminated the drinking water of thousands of Minnesotans. PFAS chemicals have been used to manufacture household items,...
fox9.com
St. Paul's Jimmy Lee rec center remains closed after shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - After police say a teen boy was shot in the head by a city employee at a St. Paul rec center, the city says the rec center will remain closed for the time being as the parks and rec department moves to fire the worker.
fox9.com
BCA: Missing 10-year-old St. Paul girl hasn't been seen since last Friday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota BCA says a missing 10-year-old girl in St. Paul hasn't been seen in four days. In an alert issued on Tuesday, the BCA says 10-year-old Ariyah Lewis left her home on 7th Street on January 20 and hasn't been seen since. The...
Comments / 0