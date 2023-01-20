ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

KSNT News

Royals to trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan. Taylor spent two seasons in Kansas City after a seven-year stint with the Nationals. He put up career numbers with the Royals, batting at a .254 average in 2022. In the 2022 season, Taylor […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
coveringthecorner.com

Guardians Prospects: Analyzing the Various Strengths and Weaknesses of a Few of Our Top Prospects

The Guardians' farm system was the highlight of the organization's unprecedented success last season. Frankly, it was the biggest factor that brought the team into contention. A whopping 17 rookies came up to play last year. Now, that number may not be topped this year, but that does not depict our farm system as being much weaker than it was beforehand. On the contrary, the organization still has one of the deepest farms in the league, and that is what I am going to be covering today. I will be going through a thorough analysis of the following Guardians prospects: Gabriel Arias, Bo Naylor, Daniel Espino, Angel Martinez, Brayan Rocchio, and George Valera. All of these players bring something to the table, and these analyses will bring those to light.
WSOC Charlotte

Angels owner Arte Moreno takes franchise off market, won't sell team in 2023

Five months after owner Arte Moreno declared "now is the time," the Los Angeles Angels announced on Monday that the franchise is in fact not for sale. The Angels released a statement on behalf of the Moreno family announcing the decision:. "During this process, it became clear that we have...

