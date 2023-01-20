The Guardians' farm system was the highlight of the organization's unprecedented success last season. Frankly, it was the biggest factor that brought the team into contention. A whopping 17 rookies came up to play last year. Now, that number may not be topped this year, but that does not depict our farm system as being much weaker than it was beforehand. On the contrary, the organization still has one of the deepest farms in the league, and that is what I am going to be covering today. I will be going through a thorough analysis of the following Guardians prospects: Gabriel Arias, Bo Naylor, Daniel Espino, Angel Martinez, Brayan Rocchio, and George Valera. All of these players bring something to the table, and these analyses will bring those to light.

