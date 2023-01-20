Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Royals to trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan. Taylor spent two seasons in Kansas City after a seven-year stint with the Nationals. He put up career numbers with the Royals, batting at a .254 average in 2022. In the 2022 season, Taylor […]
coveringthecorner.com
Guardians Prospects: Analyzing the Various Strengths and Weaknesses of a Few of Our Top Prospects
The Guardians' farm system was the highlight of the organization's unprecedented success last season. Frankly, it was the biggest factor that brought the team into contention. A whopping 17 rookies came up to play last year. Now, that number may not be topped this year, but that does not depict our farm system as being much weaker than it was beforehand. On the contrary, the organization still has one of the deepest farms in the league, and that is what I am going to be covering today. I will be going through a thorough analysis of the following Guardians prospects: Gabriel Arias, Bo Naylor, Daniel Espino, Angel Martinez, Brayan Rocchio, and George Valera. All of these players bring something to the table, and these analyses will bring those to light.
Rout by Bengals exposed a Bills team that may be regressing
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Sitting glumly at a table inside the Bills' practice facility on Monday, quarterback Josh Allen had difficulty coming to grips with how much his team accomplished and overcame, only to wind up no closer to the Super Bowl. More troubling for Allen...
WSOC Charlotte
Angels owner Arte Moreno takes franchise off market, won't sell team in 2023
Five months after owner Arte Moreno declared "now is the time," the Los Angeles Angels announced on Monday that the franchise is in fact not for sale. The Angels released a statement on behalf of the Moreno family announcing the decision:. "During this process, it became clear that we have...
Cardinals land stud Georgia DT in Bucky Brooks' 1st mock draft
It is mock draft season and many of the better-known draft analysts have begun to release their projections for the first round of the NFL draft. The latest is from NFL.coms’ Bucky Brooks. He released his first mock draft of the year and the Arizona Cardinals land a stud...
Sean Payton delays supposed second interview with Broncos
The Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals both are interested in the services of former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Denver has already met with him once. He was supposedly going to meet with the Broncos a second time this week, but there was some question as to whether something was firmly scheduled for Wednesday.
