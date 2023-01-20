ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

WhatsApp for iOS rolling out the ability to create a chat with yourself

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QK84m_0kLVyj5W00
Image: José Adorno for BGR

WhatsApp for iOS has been updated with a few new features that will be rolling out to users globally over the coming weeks. One of them is the ability to create a chat with yourself.

Previously, if you wanted to save messages or have a quick-access place to find your notes – why not? –you needed to send them to a friend or create a group with only you in it. Now, when you tap to start a “New Chat,” you can choose “Message yourself” to get started.

You can send stickers, links, photos, videos, files, and record audio. But, as you may know, you can’t start an audio or video call with yourself.

Another interesting feature of WhatsApp for iOS is the ability to search for a message by date. Tapping “Search” from contact or group info and then on the calendar icon, you can discover messages sent at a specific date thanks to a new date picker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006SxY_0kLVyj5W00

The app is also rolling out the ability to control who can see when you’re online. In “Settings,” tap “Privacy,” and select “Last seen & Online” to change the information. If you choose “No one,” even if you have WhatsApp for Desktop open, it won’t appear as if you’re online.

WhatsApp is also rolling out the ability to drag and drop share images, videos, and documents from other apps such as Safari, Photos, and Files to the app’s chat.

Last but not least, the long-anticipated undo “delete for me” feature is also available. WhatsApp started rolling out this function by the end of December after an announcement made by the head of the app, Will Cathcart. Now, more users will get it.

Unfortunately, the only way to know if this feature is already available is by mistakenly deleting a message for you when you planned to delete it for everyone.

You can update the app to the latest version on the App Store or download it for free here.

Comments / 2

Related
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
BGR.com

iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features

After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
makeuseof.com

How to Find Out if Someone Left or Was Removed From a WhatsApp Group

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is a great app that works because of its simplicity—the app lets you connect with the people that matter to you, without too much fluff. An update to the app allows you to see if someone has left or was removed from a group.
BGR.com

iOS 16.3 is now available, here’s why you should update

A month after Apple released iOS 16.2, the company is now making iOS 16.3 available. The latest software update for iPhone models brings several bug fixes, new features, and it’s also an important update if you are planning to buy the recently-announced HomePod 2. One of the most critical...
Vice

Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
BGR.com

Apple announces $299 HomePod 2 with Matter support, U1 chip

Today, Apple announces the second generation of the HomePod. With a $299 price point, this model delivers a similar experience to the original version but with new tricks, such as Matter support and a U1 chip for Ultra Wideband technology. For the HomePod 2, Apple uses a transparent mesh fabric...
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy