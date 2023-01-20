Sherwood council passes village's 2023 budget

SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council approved the village’s 2023 budget during its meeting Wednesday.

The budget totals $4,503,147.88, representing an increase of $1,044,115.37 from the previous year.

The budget for fire was decreased by $110,541.48 from last year and the EMS budget increased by $7,219.10 from 2022.

Other accounts, with 2022 budget figures in parentheses, include:

• capital projects, $2,314,009.23 ($1,272,386.05).

• water, $839,069.34 ($896,262.51).

• sewer, $675,528.92 ($658,197.97).

• general fund, $307,615.76 ($309,214.97).

• street maintenance: $104,614.12 ($118,977.86).

• parks: $17,304.87 ($16,225.70).

In other business:

• Cara Potter, the executive director of Defiance County public library system (DPLS), came to the meeting to ask council about making modifications to the library’s side of the building in downtown Sherwood, where the local branch of the Defiance library is located.

The modifications that Potter proposed would be to put up a half wall that would enclose a small space to create an office for the branch manager. Potter noted that one of the goals when taking the position as executive director of the library system was to make sure all the managers had an office, which the Sherwood branch manger has been without for some time.

Council was supportive of the idea of adding a small office into the library’s side of the building and asked for Potter to bring architectural drawings of what this will look like at a future meeting.

• Scott Rohrs was elected council president for 2023 while members agreed to keep committee assignments the same as they were in 2022.

• Fire Chief Darrel Rock asked council to approve the purchase of a new automatic CPR machine costing around $16,000. Rock would like to replace the equipment before any issues arise with the older machine, which still works. He wants to keep the older machine as an emergency backup. Council agreed that taking these precautionary measures was a good idea and approved the purchase.

• Council approved fixing the furnace in the village hall and asked Sherri Ramey, the village administrator, to have it repaired by any company up to the offer made by JMS ($5,293.80), Ramey plans to check several companies for the best offer.

• the VFW provided a $500 donation for the village Christmas lights.

• food pantry will be open from 8-10 a.m. on Feb. 15.

• the village was quoted $900 for replacing the shingles on the roof of the shed in the park.

• council met in executive session.