ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, OH

Sherwood council passes village's 2023 budget

By By Beth Krouse
The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 4 days ago

SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council approved the village’s 2023 budget during its meeting Wednesday.

The budget totals $4,503,147.88, representing an increase of $1,044,115.37 from the previous year.

The budget for fire was decreased by $110,541.48 from last year and the EMS budget increased by $7,219.10 from 2022.

Other accounts, with 2022 budget figures in parentheses, include:

• capital projects, $2,314,009.23 ($1,272,386.05).

• water, $839,069.34 ($896,262.51).

• sewer, $675,528.92 ($658,197.97).

• general fund, $307,615.76 ($309,214.97).

• street maintenance: $104,614.12 ($118,977.86).

• parks: $17,304.87 ($16,225.70).

In other business:

• Cara Potter, the executive director of Defiance County public library system (DPLS), came to the meeting to ask council about making modifications to the library’s side of the building in downtown Sherwood, where the local branch of the Defiance library is located.

The modifications that Potter proposed would be to put up a half wall that would enclose a small space to create an office for the branch manager. Potter noted that one of the goals when taking the position as executive director of the library system was to make sure all the managers had an office, which the Sherwood branch manger has been without for some time.

Council was supportive of the idea of adding a small office into the library’s side of the building and asked for Potter to bring architectural drawings of what this will look like at a future meeting.

• Scott Rohrs was elected council president for 2023 while members agreed to keep committee assignments the same as they were in 2022.

• Fire Chief Darrel Rock asked council to approve the purchase of a new automatic CPR machine costing around $16,000. Rock would like to replace the equipment before any issues arise with the older machine, which still works. He wants to keep the older machine as an emergency backup. Council agreed that taking these precautionary measures was a good idea and approved the purchase.

• Council approved fixing the furnace in the village hall and asked Sherri Ramey, the village administrator, to have it repaired by any company up to the offer made by JMS ($5,293.80), Ramey plans to check several companies for the best offer.

• the VFW provided a $500 donation for the village Christmas lights.

• food pantry will be open from 8-10 a.m. on Feb. 15.

• the village was quoted $900 for replacing the shingles on the roof of the shed in the park.

• council met in executive session.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownstations.com

Lima City Council Passes Tax Abatement Legislation for New Multi-Million Dollar Hotel

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council held a regular meeting on Monday Night and approved legislation that is part of a new multi-million dollar hotel project in Lima. Council approved the construction of a "Home2 Suites" extended-stay hotel located at South Leonard Avenue in Lima through the support of a 15-year property tax abatement of 50% for the City of Lima, Perry Local Schools, and the Apollo Career Center. The estimated construction cost of the hotel is approximately $8.4 million with a tentative construction start date of April 1st, 2023, and completion date of October 31st, 2024. With the help of this tax abatement, city officials are optimistic about the community benefits of this project.
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: MVPO Holds Public Hearing For 2023 CDBG With Villages

CDBG HEARING … Representatives from a number of Williams County villages turned out for the first public hearing of the 2023 Community Development Block Grant program, at the Williams County Commissioners on January 19, 2023. From left to right are Dawn Fitzcharles (Edgerton), Nikki Uribes and Justin Houk (Montpelier), Paul Green (Florence and Northwest Townships), Adam Panas (presenter from Maumee Valley Planning Organization), Mark Trausch (Florence Township) and Beth Rediger (Stryker). Not in photo, Bert Brown (Florence Township). (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Moulton demolition makes room for something new

MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
WAPAKONETA, OH
WANE-TV

Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-3 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Times-Bulletin

Barn fire in Ohio City

Please fill out the form below to submit a comment. We welcome your comments at timesbulletin.com. Persons commenting must provide their full name and an email address. Anonymous comments will not be posted. Comments should remain on the topic set by the original article. Personal attacks, profanity, slander, libelous statements and texting languages will not be allowed. All comments will be reviewed prior to posting. Comments will only be posted during regular business hours. Phone numbers are optional and will not be publicized.
OHIO CITY, OH
13abc.com

Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18

Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division responds to assault inside gas station

Bowling Green Police Division responded to a fight inside Circle K, 103 N. Prospect St., Sunday around 2:30 a.m. Three patrons in the store reported that an unknown man had punched another man in the face after he came to the aid of a woman who was being insulted by two men. The victim had a cut on the right side of his lip.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
wktn.com

Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Jury returns verdict in 2 of 3 cases that Daquan Burse was facing

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After two days of deliberations, an Allen County jury could only reach verdicts in two of the three cases that Daquan Burse was facing. The jury found Burse guilty on two of the three counts of trafficking drugs in one case and they found him guilty of possession of a fentanyl-related substance in another case. But when it came to the case of the 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street, where an occupied car was hit by gunfire, the jury could not reach an agreement that Burse was responsible for the crime.
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A woman...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
1K+
Followers
583
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy