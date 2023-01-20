Read full article on original website
Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set
Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
Todd Field Reveals Tom Cruise Gave Him ‘Step by Step’ Instructions to Save His Film from Harvey Weinstein
Even before Harvey Weinstein was outed a serial sexual abuser, the former mogul struck fear into the hearts of filmmakers for a different reason: his tendency to interfere with the editing process and overrule the visions of young filmmakers. In a new interview with The New Yorker, Field recalled his...
Hilaria Baldwin ripped for 'beyond offensive' accent while talking to paparazzi
Hilaria Baldwin apologized for "misconceptions" following revelations – including that she was born and raised in Boston – that called her heritage into question.
Chilling true story behind Netflix’s new true crime doc Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
Netflix's latest documentary Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal covers a chilling case that went down just under two years ago and still South Carolina reeling. The scandalous true crime story started with a tragic boating accident, but soon got wrapped up in secrets, fraud, greed, and murder. Check out the trailer here:
Jonathan Majors' New Movie Walked Out On at Sundance Over Caption Issue
Jonathan Majors' new movie at Sundance has already gotten off to a rough start with the judges, who'll decide if it's a winner ... 'cause it couldn't accommodate Marlee Matlin. The actress, who's deaf, is part of a 3-person jury this year that'll vote in the U.S. Dramatic Competition that's...
HOTNESS OVERLOADED: Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney Are Coming Together for a Marvel Movie?
Imagine two of the hottest women on earth in an action-packed Marvel movie. Sounds amazing, right? Well, if you have imagined something like this in the past, your dream is about to come true. That is because Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney are coming together as leads in a female-centric Marvel movie.
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Why fans are horrified over Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘detox’ salad
Goops! She did it again. Gwyneth Paltrow faced backlash after posting a video preparing a salmon “detox” salad on the official Goop Instagram account on Wednesday. To promote the lifestyle brand’s $195 “G. Tox 7-Day Reset Kit,” Paltrow prepared a “grilled salad” consisting of romaine lettuce, scallions, avocado, zucchini, asparagus and broiled salmon topped with a “very simple chive maple Dijon vinaigrette.” “I mean, look at how bountiful and beautiful. That’s a big meal,” the 50-year-old said in the video. “What’s so nice about this reset is there’s so much food in it, and it’s all really nutrient-dense.” Once she finished putting...
Dennis Quaid Says He’s ‘Making Mayhem’ with Taylor Sheridan on Set of ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’
Dennis Quaid let it slip that he’s having a great time filming Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone prequel 1883: The Bass Reeves... The post Dennis Quaid Says He’s ‘Making Mayhem’ with Taylor Sheridan on Set of ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Top Gun’ Star Tom Cruise Saved an Award-Winning Film from Harvey Weinstein
When Todd Field was looking to bring the film In the Bedroom to life, he faced a significant roadblock in making his intricate visions come to fruition on the big screen. According to an interview with Todd Field, he was at the Sundance Film Festival when he learned Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company, Miramax had acquired the rights to the film.
Madonna Called a 'Grotesque Trainwreck' Ahead of 40th Anniversary World Tour
Madonna was hurled with crazy insults by Piers Morgan ahead of her 40th anniversary world tour. While many critics have criticized Piers Morgan for "misogynistic" remarks he made about Madonna, his words naturally could have stung the artist and it is also likely that some would even echo the same sentiments.
Magnolia Buys Worldwide Rights to ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ After Sundance Premiere
Magnolia Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything” from CNN Films following its premiere on Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film from director Lisa Cortés examines the seismic impact that Richard Penniman, known professionally as Little Richard, had on the origins of rock and roll, as well as his personal struggles with his sexuality and religious faith. The film uses archival footage, much of it involving his dynamic performances, to tell that story. Magnolia plans to release “Little Richard: I Am Everything” in April. “Little Richard is the true king of rock and roll, the alpha and omega of wild, rhythm-based...
Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning
Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
First look at Chris Evans and Emily Blunt's Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its new movie starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt – and given us a first sneak peek – in its 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can watch below). Titled Pain Hustlers, the movie will follow Liza Drake (Blunt), a high...
Sarah Snook-led Sundance horror film swiftly finds a home at Netflix
Since she first started playing Siobhan Roy on HBO’s Succession in 2018, Sarah Snook has proven she knows her way around father-daughter carnage. But in Run Rabbit Run, a new nightmare from director Daina Reid that premiered last night at Sundance, she takes on a different kind of familial horror: motherhood.
Christian Slater Has A Lingering Question About Tom Cruise’s Interview With The Vampire He’d Like Answered
Christian Slater would be interested to check in on his Interview with the Vampire character again.
Sundance: Jonathan Majors Draws Electric Standing Ovation Following ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere
The Sundance Film Festival-hosted world premiere Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams may have gotten off to a bumpy start as traffic delays and festival congestion in Park City caused the film to start 45 minutes late. But after the credits rolled and the lights came up, its star Jonathan Majors faced the Eccles Theatre audience and received an electric standing ovation. In what many are calling a brutal and fully committed performance, Majors stars as Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder who sacrifices health, both mental and physical, to pursue a dream of superstardom while he struggles to maintain control of a volatile...
'White Lotus' Stars Confirm Father of Daphne's Kids
Is good-looking, problematic resort guest Cameron Sullivan actually the father of his kids on The White Lotus season 2? Not entirely, according to actor Theo James, who plays the character. HBO's The White Lotus Sicily introduces successful businessman Cameron and his wife Daphne, played by Meghann Fahy, and gradually reveals...
