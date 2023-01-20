Read full article on original website
Related
Love Is Blind Creator Responds to Accusation That the Show Cuts Black Women
Watch: Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE. The creator of Love Is Blind is defending the show's practices. After season one cast member Lauren Speed accused the show of "cutting all the black women" in season three, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen defended the show's casting practices.
Why Fans Are Convinced Travis Barker Debuted a Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes
Watch: See Travis Barker's New Ink That May Be a Kourtney Kardashian Body Part. It looks like Travis Barker got some new ink-182 inspired by his wife. The Blink-182 drummer turned heads when he showed off a new tattoo on his Instagram Jan. 21. The ink in question is a pair of eyes and eyebrows—placed on his upper thigh—that look very much like Kourtney Kardashian's.
Love Is Blind's Natalie Says Ex Shayne Joined New Dating Show While They Were Together
Watch: "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS. Love may be blind, but Natalie Lee believes she saw right through ex Shayne Jansen. More than a year after the Love Is Blind season two couple called it quits, Natalie questioned her co-star's true intentions during their relationship. Ahead of Shayne's stint on the new dating show Perfect Match—which sees stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle and more Netflix reality hits get another shot at love—the 30-year-old accused her former fiancé of auditioning for the series while they were still together.
Why Holly Madison Almost Turned Down Hosting The Playboy Murders
Watch: Why Holly Madison Almost Passed on The Playboy Murders. Holly Madison is ready to go down the rabbit hole again. ID's The Playboy Murders is the latest series to examine the dark corners of the Playboy Mansion. And each of the six episodes exploring murders and mysteries that intersect with the men's magazine are hosted and executive produced by Madison, a former Playboy bunny who lived at the mansion for seven years.
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Hold Hands on NYC Outing
Watch: Is Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart?. We love this outing like a love song. Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart were photographed walking hand-in-hand outside Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in New York City on Jan. 21. For the occasion, Selena sported a black turtleneck paired with a blazer, while Drew wore jeans, a hoodie and a jacket.
The Ultimatum’s Madlyn Ballatori Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Colby Kissinger
Watch: Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!. This family is going to need two tiny cowboy hats!. The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are expecting their second child together. The couple announced Madlyn's pregnancy with a sweet family photoshoot, which included their 8-month-old daughter Josie wearing...
Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S--tty" Chapter After Aaron Rodgers Breakup
Shailene Woodley is getting candid about the difficult period surrounding her breakup with Aaron Rodgers. The actress—who split from her NFL player fiancé in February 2022—recently reflected on going through the "darkest" time in her life last year. Around the same time as their engagement ended, she was in the throes of filming the drama series, Three Women.
The Challenge's Amber Borzotra Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Chauncey Palmer
Watch: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?. Amber Borzotra is ready for her most rewarding challenge yet. The Challenge winner and former Big Brother contestant announced Jan. 22 she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Chauncey Palmer. "Call me mama because I'm having a baby!"...
The Last of Us Star Reacts to Episode 2 Death
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us. Another one bites the dust, so to speak. Over the course of just two episodes, HBO's The Last of Us has already proven...
The Last of Us: [Spoiler] Reflects On Their Heartbreaking Death
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us. Another one bites the dust, so to speak. Over the course of just two episodes, HBO's The Last of Us. proven that nobody is safe in the world of deadly clickers, runners and bloaters. And the latest example is Anna Torv's Tess.
The Stars of That ‘90s Show Debate How Things Should Move Forward After Almost Kiss in the Finale
Watch: That '90s Show Cast Reveals Throwback Easter Eggs. Point Place has a love triangle on its hands. After Leia (Callie Haverda) spent almost all of the first season of Netflix's That '90s Show dating Jay (Mace Coronel), she and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) became close as the season drew to a close—with the two almost sharing a kiss in the finale.
Mikayla Nogueira Shares the Struggles That Led to Her TikTok Break and the Passion That Brought Her Back
For TikTok phenom Mikayla Nogueira, 2022 had no shortage of highlight reel moments. Two years ago, COVID forced the makeup wunderkind to swerve off her carefully laid out career path (bye-bye, practical HR job at the bank!) and into the vast unknown of the world's fastest-growing social media platform. She emerged with a following of more than 14 million thanks to her unflinchingly honest makeup reviews and f-bomb-laced candor. The came the array of deals, like the collab she dropped in March with cult-favorite skincare brand Glow Recipe and the sunglasses collection she released with Dime Optics in August.
Britney Spears Shares the Meaning Behind Her Justin Timberlake Post
Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. Britney Spears is clarifying that she has no toxic intentions. The pop star explained the meaning behind her since-deleted Jan. 17 Instagram post, which showed a throwback photo of her and ex Justin Timberlake wearing matching basketball uniforms. "The pic...
The Downfall of Kai: Where The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Took a Hell of a Turn
This story contains mentions of sexual violence and abuse. Stop us if you've heard this one: Social media crowns a new hero, ensuring ubiquity for however long the Internet's collective attention span holds... only to be tremendously let down because the person once lionized is not who they thought. Cue...
Look Back at Lisa Marie Presley’s Most Tender Moments With Her Kids
Lisa Marie Presley's kids were always on her mind. After all, the singer, who died at age 54 on Jan. 12 after a possible cardiac arrest, once described herself as "ferociously protective" of her...
RHOBH Star Kyle Richards’ Winter Essentials Include a $9 Find With 29,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0