ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Love Is Blind Creator Responds to Accusation That the Show Cuts Black Women

Watch: Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE. The creator of Love Is Blind is defending the show's practices. After season one cast member Lauren Speed accused the show of "cutting all the black women" in season three, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen defended the show's casting practices.
E! News

Why Fans Are Convinced Travis Barker Debuted a Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes

Watch: See Travis Barker's New Ink That May Be a Kourtney Kardashian Body Part. It looks like Travis Barker got some new ink-182 inspired by his wife. The Blink-182 drummer turned heads when he showed off a new tattoo on his Instagram Jan. 21. The ink in question is a pair of eyes and eyebrows—placed on his upper thigh—that look very much like Kourtney Kardashian's.
E! News

Love Is Blind's Natalie Says Ex Shayne Joined New Dating Show While They Were Together

Watch: "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS. Love may be blind, but Natalie Lee believes she saw right through ex Shayne Jansen. More than a year after the Love Is Blind season two couple called it quits, Natalie questioned her co-star's true intentions during their relationship. Ahead of Shayne's stint on the new dating show Perfect Match—which sees stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle and more Netflix reality hits get another shot at love—the 30-year-old accused her former fiancé of auditioning for the series while they were still together.
E! News

Why Holly Madison Almost Turned Down Hosting The Playboy Murders

Watch: Why Holly Madison Almost Passed on The Playboy Murders. Holly Madison is ready to go down the rabbit hole again. ID's The Playboy Murders is the latest series to examine the dark corners of the Playboy Mansion. And each of the six episodes exploring murders and mysteries that intersect with the men's magazine are hosted and executive produced by Madison, a former Playboy bunny who lived at the mansion for seven years.
E! News

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Hold Hands on NYC Outing

Watch: Is Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart?. We love this outing like a love song. Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart were photographed walking hand-in-hand outside Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in New York City on Jan. 21. For the occasion, Selena sported a black turtleneck paired with a blazer, while Drew wore jeans, a hoodie and a jacket.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S--tty" Chapter After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Shailene Woodley is getting candid about the difficult period surrounding her breakup with Aaron Rodgers. The actress—who split from her NFL player fiancé in February 2022—recently reflected on going through the "darkest" time in her life last year. Around the same time as their engagement ended, she was in the throes of filming the drama series, Three Women.
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

The Last of Us Star Reacts to Episode 2 Death

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us. Another one bites the dust, so to speak. Over the course of just two episodes, HBO's The Last of Us has already proven...
E! News

The Last of Us: [Spoiler] Reflects On Their Heartbreaking Death

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us. Another one bites the dust, so to speak. Over the course of just two episodes, HBO's The Last of Us. proven that nobody is safe in the world of deadly clickers, runners and bloaters. And the latest example is Anna Torv's Tess.
E! News

Mikayla Nogueira Shares the Struggles That Led to Her TikTok Break and the Passion That Brought Her Back

For TikTok phenom Mikayla Nogueira, 2022 had no shortage of highlight reel moments. Two years ago, COVID forced the makeup wunderkind to swerve off her carefully laid out career path (bye-bye, practical HR job at the bank!) and into the vast unknown of the world's fastest-growing social media platform. She emerged with a following of more than 14 million thanks to her unflinchingly honest makeup reviews and f-bomb-laced candor. The came the array of deals, like the collab she dropped in March with cult-favorite skincare brand Glow Recipe and the sunglasses collection she released with Dime Optics in August.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
E! News

Britney Spears Shares the Meaning Behind Her Justin Timberlake Post

Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. Britney Spears is clarifying that she has no toxic intentions. The pop star explained the meaning behind her since-deleted Jan. 17 Instagram post, which showed a throwback photo of her and ex Justin Timberlake wearing matching basketball uniforms. "The pic...
E! News

E! News

232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy