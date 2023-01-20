Read full article on original website
Love Is Blind's Natalie Says Ex Shayne Joined New Dating Show While They Were Together
Watch: "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS. Love may be blind, but Natalie Lee believes she saw right through ex Shayne Jansen. More than a year after the Love Is Blind season two couple called it quits, Natalie questioned her co-star's true intentions during their relationship. Ahead of Shayne's stint on the new dating show Perfect Match—which sees stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle and more Netflix reality hits get another shot at love—the 30-year-old accused her former fiancé of auditioning for the series while they were still together.
Below Deck Midseason Trailer Teases Captain Lee's Return and a Shocking Cameo From Camille
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" Captain Lee Rosbach is back on the high seas. E! News can exclusively reveal the Below Deck season 10 midseason trailer, and the first look teases Captain Lee's return after he was forced to leave the St. David to seek medical care for a nerve injury.
Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son's new name. On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott's baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child's new name, with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity. After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is (drumroll please)…Aire Webster.
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Have a Hilarious Parks and Recreation Reunion on SNL
Watch: Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words. Leslie Knope and April Ludgate are together again!. While hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live for the first time, The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza delighted fans further by having a surprise reunion with her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler, a former SNL cast member.
Chicago West and North West Make a "Chi Smoothie" in Sweet TikTok
How sweet! No, literally. In a video posted Jan. 20 on the TikTok account Kim Kardashian shares with eldest daughter North West, the 9-year-old appears with little sister Chicago West, 5, to help...
Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S---ty" Chapter Post Aaron Rodgers Split
Shailene Woodley is getting candid about the difficult period surrounding her breakup with Aaron Rodgers. The actress—who split from her NFL player fiancé in February 2022—recently reflected on...
RHOBH's Kyle Richards’ Winter Essentials Include a $9 Find
We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate...
Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Paris Fashion Week Show Look Will Make You Roar
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Lion Head Look Will Make You Roar. At least that's what we're left saying after seeing all the head-turning looks from the celebrities who attended Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Among those rocking show-stopping ensembles during the Jan. 23 event were none other than Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat.
Why Holly Madison Almost Turned Down Hosting The Playboy Murders
Watch: Why Holly Madison Almost Passed on The Playboy Murders. Holly Madison is ready to go down the rabbit hole again. ID's The Playboy Murders is the latest series to examine the dark corners of the Playboy Mansion. And each of the six episodes exploring murders and mysteries that intersect with the men's magazine are hosted and executive produced by Madison, a former Playboy bunny who lived at the mansion for seven years.
You’ll Bend and Snap Over Jennifer Coolidge’s Surprising Connection to Billie Eilish
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Coolidge was happier than ever at this iconic wedding. The White Lotus star revealed the most memorable wedding ceremony she ever attended was that of Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell—the parents of Billie Eilish and Finneas. "The best wedding...
Eddie Murphy Reveals If Will Smith Reacted to His Golden Globes Joke
Eddie Murphy's joke about Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap at the 2023 Golden Globes got quite a reaction. But as for whether he got a reaction out of Will—or the slap's recipient Chris Rock?...
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome First Baby Together
On Jan. 20, the Blossom alum and his wife, Insecure star Samantha Cope, announced that they have welcomed their first child together and his third daughter. "1.16.23 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of them cuddling their newborn. "Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!"
Why Fans Are Convinced Travis Barker Got a Tattoo of Kourtney's Eyes
It looks like Travis Barker got some new ink-182 inspired by his wife. The Blink-182 drummer turned heads when he showed off a new tattoo on his Instagram Jan. 21. The ink in question is a pair of...
The Unexpected Way That '90s Show Handled Danny Masterson's Absence
Watch: That '90s Show Cast Reveals Throwback Easter Eggs. Gone, and certainly forgotten. That '90s Show, the new Netflix That '70s Show sequel series, brings back a bunch of familiar faces to Point Place—with original stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama all reprising their roles in cameo appearances—but one actor is noticeably absent: Danny Masterson.
Lady Gaga Applauds "Brave" Taylor Swift for Sharing Eating Disorder Journey
While fans already have a long list of things they adore about the singer, she gave them another when showing her support for Taylor Swift speaking out about her battle with an eating disorder in a resurfaced clip from the 2020 documentary Miss Americana. "That's really brave everything you said,"...
The Last of Us Star Reacts to Episode 2 Death
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us. Another one bites the dust, so to speak. Over the course of just two episodes, HBO's The Last of Us has already proven...
Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and More Receive 2023 Razzie Award Nominations: See the Complete List
The award show that actors hope they don't get invited to is getting closer. On Jan. 23, the 2023 Razzie Awards—also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards—announced this year's nominees and picks for the "worst" films, actors and actresses from the past year. Leading the way with the...
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Hold Hands on NYC Outing
Watch: Is Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart?. We love this outing like a love song. Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart were photographed walking hand-in-hand outside Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in New York City on Jan. 21. For the occasion, Selena sported a black turtleneck paired with a blazer, while Drew wore jeans, a hoodie and a jacket.
