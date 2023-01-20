Read full article on original website
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Drink beer and learn calligraphy at this Arvada breweryBrittany AnasArvada, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Longmont's Winter Walkabout returns
Local musical artists will fill Longmont's downtown with good vibes once again during the Winter Walkabout Music Showcase. The showcase will feature 40 performances by talent from Longmont, Boulder County and the Front Range. Thirteen venues in Downtown Longmont, all within walking distance of one another, will showcase the local talent.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Longmont development recovering from pandemic lull
Looking at building permit numbers in Longmont for the last three years, the thing that most jumped out to the city’s planning director was the effect of the pandemic on development. Glen Van Nimwegan highlighted the drop in permits issued between 2020 and 2021 — from 5,736 down to...
Space infrastructure company picks Colorado to set up new headquarters
A space infrastructure company announced it will be setting up its headquarters in Colorado.The company, "Think Orbital" says it plans to bring over 60 jobs to the state initially. It also plans to conduct substantial research and development for the autonomously assembled space structure, which are called "Think Platforms."The platforms can support everything, from in-space manufacturing to pharmaceutical development and tourism Think Orbital is currently leasing space in Lafayette, but may expand to the Denver and Boulder areas. The jobs that the company plans to offer include engineering and manufacturing roles, which could average close to $80,000 per year.
Aviation International News
All JetCenters of Colorado FBOs Now Avfuel Dealers
JetCenters of Colorado’s FBO in Fort Collins/Loveland is the latest to join the Avfuel branded dealer network. The facility at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) is the last of JetCenters’ trio of facilities to move under the Avfuel umbrella, joining its sisters at Denver Centennial and the city of Colorado Springs Municipal Airport.
milehighcre.com
Multifamily Development Company Moving HQ to the Denver Tech Center
In February 2023, The Garrett Companies, a full-service multifamily development, construction, and management team, will relocate its headquarters in Lone Tree to one of Denver’s most distinctive and visible Class A buildings in the Denver Tech Center. Garrett Companies will occupy the entire 8th floor, for a total of 22,000 square feet, at 5075 S. Syracuse St.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
Visit Longmont names new director
Visit Longmont is Longmont’s tourism organization. The group announced Sarah Leonard as its new executive director. Leonard currently resides in Alaska where she served as the president and CEO at the Alaska Travel Industry Association for the past 20 years. Bitten by the travel bug while in college, Leonard...
tourcounsel.com
FlatIron Crossing | Shopping mall in Broomfield, Colorado
Opened in the year 2000, FlatIron Crossing is one of the best malls in Denver, both for its variety of stores and its design. The design of the mall is hybrid, that is, one part of the mall is indoors and the other is outdoors. It has numerous stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods, the Apple Store as well as other fashion brands including J.Crew, Banana Republic, H&M and Old Navy.
coloradosun.com
Why the ground under Colorado solar panels is ripe for growing food
Dormant plants at Jack’s Solar Farm near Longmont grow in microclimates created by the shade of solar panels that also direct rain toward plants that need more moisture. (Tyler Hickman, Special to The Colorado Sun) Story first appeared in:. At sites around the country, once-verdant fields, farms and forests...
Out and about: Game night at the Library
The winter doldrums getting you down? Grab some friends and family and spend the evening playing board games (and maybe some giant lawn games). Bring your own game or choose from one of the library's games. Hot cocoa will be provided. 6:30 p.m. Longmont Civic Center, 350 Kimbark St. Join...
Data Says Boulder People Are Smarter Than People in Fort Collins
I don't think I can get on board with this idea, frankly. As someone who's lived in both Boulder and Fort Collins over the course of my lifetime, I refuse to believe that people in Boulder are smarter than people in Fort Collins. Couldn't it be a tie?. To be...
Longmont-based financial firm named among top private companies in Colorado
Parents Sean and Jocelyn Gilligan started a financial services consulting firm in the garage of their Longmont home, and seven years later, that business has been named among the Top 200 Private Companies by ColoradoBiz magazine. The list ranks the top businesses in the state by revenue. The couple always...
RTD hosting open house on FasTracks extension to Longmont
Interested community members can attend an open house about the FasTracks line extension that is supposed to reach Longmont one day. FasTracks is the Regional Transportation District’s voter-approved transit expansion program that began in 2004. Part of that plan is to build commuter rail service from Denver Union Station to Boulder, terminating in Longmont.
Blood Donations Needed – Supplies Critically Low
Local blood supplies are critically low statewide, and the officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are asking the public to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help save lives. Holiday activities and changes in routines often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood donation schedules...
Vilmars Strautins
April 7, 1934 - January 11, 2023. Vilmārs Strautiņš, 88, of Broomfield, CO, died on January 11, 2023. He was born on April 7, 1934 in Birzgale, Latvia to Līna Otīlija Minkeviča and Kārlis Strautiņš. They lived on the farm until 1944, when they fled to Germany. After living in 13 different places in Germany, Vilmārs immigrated to the United States in 1956, and moved to Bergenfield, NJ where he found lodgings across the street from his future wife, Eva Jenchen.
Aurora Rec Center Opening: Everything you need to know
AURORA: Let's talk about the brand new Recreation Center. The new center is 77,000-square-feet. It officially opened on the 17th but will have a ceremony on Tuesday. There is a Fieldhouse and a Pool.
