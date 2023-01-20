ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

New Eat Local LBK Group Offering Huge Incentive to Dine At Small Eateries

A Lubbock Facebook group is taking off like wildfire, because the group creator just offered quite a nice prize to encourage Lubbock folks to eat local:. Hello Group! We have seen the posts lately from some of our local restaurants in regards to business being slow, one of them even having to close their brick and mortar store and go back to the food truck model. Its time we spring in to action and show them our love and support. I would like to try something. Between now and Monday, please patronize as many of our local restaurants as you can. If you eat at 3 or more, please send me pictures of your receipts with the date on them and you will be entered in to a drawing for a $100 gift card from myself at RE/MAX Lubbock. You can take pictures of the receipts and email them to me at kylerogers@remaxlubbock.com. Winner will be announced next Tuesday! Lets make it happen and #supportlubbocklocal.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes

Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Mix 94.1

Pak-A-Sak Opening Two More Stores in the Hub City

One of the great convenience stores is Pak-A-Sak. For those who grew up in Texas Panhandle, Pak-A-Sak was the go-to convenience store (especially in the smaller towns). The first Pak-A-Sak was opened in Canyon in 1978 by Dale and Joyce McKee. The store just recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. Those...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Love Cars? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show

Do you have a love for cars or windmills? Well, they might sound random but those two things are coming together for a fundraiser. The Annual Corvette Car Show and Windmills will have around 50 corvettes with 200 windmill displays for the public to come to check out and see. The museum is a 66,000-square-foot facility.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock ended 2022 with a 2.9% unemployment rate

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of December 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 2.9 percent in December, down from 3.1 percent in November. An estimated 163,800 residents...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Will A Winter Storm Bring Snow To Lubbock Next Week?

If you thought winter was somehow over and thought there was no way we would see winter weather again this season, it might be time to unpack those winter jackets. A cold front looks like it could come through the area on Tuesday morning and bring storms to much of the state.
