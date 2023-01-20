Read full article on original website
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
Lubbock Is Losing Retailer From Popular Shopping Center, Nothing But Clearance Now
Lubbock is losing a major retailer from the popular West End Shopping Center (2910 W Loop 289 Acc Rd,). The shopping center, while relatively new, has already seen some shake-ups and change-ups, including the quiet closing of the Converse store and the opening up of a Five Below location, which brought joy to my bargain hunter's heart.
Did Your Favorite Tea Disappear from Lubbock Stores? Here’s Why
As someone that enjoys a tasty drink but doesn’t always want soda or coffee, I typically go for tea. While I am fond of going to local tea shops to get my fix, sometimes it’s more convenient to just pick up a bottle at the store. While I...
New Eat Local LBK Group Offering Huge Incentive to Dine At Small Eateries
A Lubbock Facebook group is taking off like wildfire, because the group creator just offered quite a nice prize to encourage Lubbock folks to eat local:. Hello Group! We have seen the posts lately from some of our local restaurants in regards to business being slow, one of them even having to close their brick and mortar store and go back to the food truck model. Its time we spring in to action and show them our love and support. I would like to try something. Between now and Monday, please patronize as many of our local restaurants as you can. If you eat at 3 or more, please send me pictures of your receipts with the date on them and you will be entered in to a drawing for a $100 gift card from myself at RE/MAX Lubbock. You can take pictures of the receipts and email them to me at kylerogers@remaxlubbock.com. Winner will be announced next Tuesday! Lets make it happen and #supportlubbocklocal.
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes
Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
Seminole’s 509 Drink Shop Sets Lubbock Grand Opening
Back in September 2022, I told y'all about a new drink spot coming to the Lubbock area. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink...
Did You Know Lubbock Is Only A Few Miles Away From Delicious German Food?
Do you love German food as much as I do? I was recently made aware that there is a place where can find a ton of your favorite German meals like sausage, schnitzel, German potato salad, and red cabbage, and it's only a few miles away from Lubbock. TEXAS 1809,...
Pak-A-Sak Opening Two More Stores in the Hub City
One of the great convenience stores is Pak-A-Sak. For those who grew up in Texas Panhandle, Pak-A-Sak was the go-to convenience store (especially in the smaller towns). The first Pak-A-Sak was opened in Canyon in 1978 by Dale and Joyce McKee. The store just recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. Those...
Video: Housing Development Near Wolfforth Looks Like A Scene From Mad Max
A friend of mine posted a video while working on a new housing development just south of Wolfforth and it looks like it's been pretty rough. The West Texas wind has been blowing like crazy, and there's no grass or buildings around to keep the level of dirt in the air at bay. It really reminds me of a scene from Mad Max.
Sunday Night Winter Storm Update
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the area Monday PM - Tuesday PM.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Love Cars? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show
Do you have a love for cars or windmills? Well, they might sound random but those two things are coming together for a fundraiser. The Annual Corvette Car Show and Windmills will have around 50 corvettes with 200 windmill displays for the public to come to check out and see. The museum is a 66,000-square-foot facility.
Which Lubbock Country Band Is Stopping Home While on Their Tour?
A band originally from the Hub City is making a stop home during their North American tour. Many people know Lubbock for it's dust storms, tumbleweeds, and of course music with a few musicians ventured out of Lubbock and into the world making a name for themselves. The country band...
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
Lubbock ended 2022 with a 2.9% unemployment rate
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of December 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 2.9 percent in December, down from 3.1 percent in November. An estimated 163,800 residents...
Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house gets second location taken away over owners’ beliefs
LUBBOCK, Texas — The owners at Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house said they were “robbed” of a second location at the South Plains college downtown location due their beliefs and affiliation with Jane’s Due Process. Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house has been operating out in Wolfforth for 3 years and were given the chance to […]
Will A Winter Storm Bring Snow To Lubbock Next Week?
If you thought winter was somehow over and thought there was no way we would see winter weather again this season, it might be time to unpack those winter jackets. A cold front looks like it could come through the area on Tuesday morning and bring storms to much of the state.
Don’t Become A Victim When Attempting To Sell Things On Facebook In Lubbock
Facebook is a very popular place to sell things online. There are just so many people on the social media giant that if you want to sell a car, couch, home decorations, etc. the first place many people turn is Facebook and the Facebook Marketplace. There are even different groups where you can buy, sell, and trade with people in your own city.
Lubbock, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lubbock. The Lubbock High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Ascension Academy basketball team will have a game with Kingdom Preparatory Academy on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
