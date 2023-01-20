Severely Decomposed Body Found Inside Stamford Apartment

A severely decomposed body was found inside a Stamford apartment by a state Marshal and a locksmith looking to evict the man.

The incident took place around 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 18 when the two made their way inside the apartment at 455 Hope St., to evict the man, said Assistant Chief Rich Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

When the two were walking around the apartment they found the 56-year-old man's severely decomposed body, Conklin said.

"You can imagine their surprise," he said.

The inside of the apartment was a total "wreck" overrun with rodents and a hoarding situation throughout the unit, he added.

Conklin said it was one of the most extreme cases they have ever seen and estimated the man had been there for at least 9 to 10 months.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

The department is also having a hard time reaching the man's family to make the notification, Conklin said.

"If anyone has information about any family members or the victim, please call the department," he added.

Conklin also said this situation is one to remind residents to keep track of their neighbors.

"If they see mails or newspapers piling up, or they haven't seen the person in a long time, call the police and we will perform a welfare check," Conklin said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stamford Police at 203-977-4444.