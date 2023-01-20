NBA Fans React To Wholesome Moment Between Draymond Green And Jayson Tatum's Son

Green, who does have some history with the Celtics fans, won hearts with his gesture.

Credit: Celtics on NBC Sports Boston/Twitter

NBA fans saw the more softer and playful side of Draymond Green at the TD Arena. He was all jovial when he played around with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce.

The result wasn't what the Golden State Warriors wanted, as they were pipped 121-118, but Green, who does have some history with the Celtics fans , won hearts with his gesture.

The forward sneaked up on Deuce, who was playing with his father's towel while the latter was engaged in his post-game interview. What followed was a wholesome moment between Green and the little fella, and there were smiles all around.

NBC Sports Boston also cheekily threw in a caption saying:

That's clearly a flagrant

This shows how rivalry, no matter how intense, may exist on the floor, but the love and respect players have for each other, and their families trump all that happens on the court.

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Deuce Entertaining The Crowd

It was a fun sight for fans from both camps. Safe to say, it was good vibes after the light incident that cooled the nerves after an intense game.

Green ended his evening with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in a losing effort, while Tatum had 34 points and a career-high 19 rebounds to help his team edge out the Warriors. Moving on to the reactions:

On the season front, both teams who were touted to be contenders have had contrasting runs. While the Celtics have been largely consistent this season with a 34-12 record, the Warriors have been on a sine wave-like run with a 22-23 record.

The loss puts them below the .500 mark in an already-packed Western Conference. Speaking in the aftermath of the loss, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr felt it was better to experience and fix the errors rather than in the postseason. Per ESPN :

“Disappointed that we didn't close the game, but I know we can do this. Better now than in the playoffs.”

The Warriors will have their task cut out when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets next.

For the Celtics, the idea is to gain momentum with every game and end their regular season on a high.

