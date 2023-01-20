ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA Fans React To Wholesome Moment Between Draymond Green And Jayson Tatum's Son

By Aaron Abhishek
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmlJP_0kLVuqRt00

Green, who does have some history with the Celtics fans, won hearts with his gesture.

Credit: Celtics on NBC Sports Boston/Twitter

NBA fans saw the more softer and playful side of Draymond Green at the TD Arena. He was all jovial when he played around with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce.

The result wasn't what the Golden State Warriors wanted, as they were pipped 121-118, but Green, who does have some history with the Celtics fans , won hearts with his gesture.

The forward sneaked up on Deuce, who was playing with his father's towel while the latter was engaged in his post-game interview. What followed was a wholesome moment between Green and the little fella, and there were smiles all around.

NBC Sports Boston also cheekily threw in a caption saying:

That's clearly a flagrant

This shows how rivalry, no matter how intense, may exist on the floor, but the love and respect players have for each other, and their families trump all that happens on the court.

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Deuce Entertaining The Crowd

It was a fun sight for fans from both camps. Safe to say, it was good vibes after the light incident that cooled the nerves after an intense game.

Green ended his evening with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in a losing effort, while Tatum had 34 points and a career-high 19 rebounds to help his team edge out the Warriors. Moving on to the reactions:

On the season front, both teams who were touted to be contenders have had contrasting runs. While the Celtics have been largely consistent this season with a 34-12 record, the Warriors have been on a sine wave-like run with a 22-23 record.

The loss puts them below the .500 mark in an already-packed Western Conference. Speaking in the aftermath of the loss, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr felt it was better to experience and fix the errors rather than in the postseason. Per ESPN :

“Disappointed that we didn't close the game, but I know we can do this. Better now than in the playoffs.”

The Warriors will have their task cut out when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets next.

For the Celtics, the idea is to gain momentum with every game and end their regular season on a high.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 24

SuzyQ46
1d ago

That just goes to show that after playing hard in the game, he can take off that competitive hat and get back to being himself. Showing his playful, loving side which you don’t often see. Love it! ❤️😁🏀

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
NBC Sports

Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange

Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rolling out

‘I am heartbroken’: Star WNBA player traded months after pregnancy announcement

One of the WNBA‘s best players is “heartbroken,” according to a statement she released. Dearica Hamby, a two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year award recipient and two-time All-Star, has been traded from the Las Vegas Aces to the Los Angeles Sparks for the rights of Amanda Zahui B. The Aces also sent its 2024 first-round pick to L.A. for the Sparks’ 2024 second-round pick.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy