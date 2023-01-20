NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Best Destinations For Myles Turner

The perennial cycle of Myles Turner being in trade rumors could come to an end this season if the Pacers send him to one of these destinations.

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline may see some shock moves happening around the Association, but many familiar names are on the market once again this year. No name is more familiar with trade rumors than Myles Turner, who seems to have been on the trade market for 3 consecutive seasons now. Turner has been in trade rumors since the summer but still finds himself wearing an Indiana Pacers jersey.

Despite reports that the Pacers are willing to give Turner a contract extension to avoid losing him for nothing, it's widely believed that Turner will find a new team in the summer. To avoid losing him for nothing, the Pacers can leverage Turner's value as one of the hottest assets on the market and trade him to a team that has a clear need and role for him.

The unusual specifics of Turner’s situation make him an even more fascinating topic of discussion, as the pending unrestricted free agent and the Indiana Pacers can negotiate a lucrative renegotiation-and-extension that would give Turner more money right now then build off that on a multi-season contract. If the two sides cannot hammer out an agreement, it is a clear sign the 26-year-old intends to head elsewhere this summer and the Pacers should move on. A proven rim protector who has also shot 35 percent from 3 in his career, Turner makes sense on virtually every team that could use center help. (h/t The Athletic )

The saga with Turner might finally end this winter, and these are the 3 teams that would be the perfect destination for the player.

3. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors Receive: Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers Receive: James Wiseman, Moses Moody, And JaMychal Green

The Golden State Warriors have been trying to make their dual timeline work, and it has been failing this season. Last year, the Warriors may have kept their young players but had a playoff rotation that primarily highlighted the veterans on the roster. Outside of Jonathan Kuminga, none of the young stars of the Warriors have shown to fans and critics that they are ready to carry the championship baton from their aging core.

Given the continued excellence of Stephen Curry , the Warriors would be foolish not to go out into the trade market and acquire a player that would not only fit their system but also give them a dimension on both ends that they haven't had before. Turner is a lob threat, a shot-blocker, and one of the best outside shooters in the league. The Warriors would be incredibly dangerous if they could boast him as their starting center.

If Draymond Green is really in his final season or two with the Warriors, acquiring Turner and extending him allows the Warriors to have a consistent defender protecting the inside while Kuminga continues his development into an All-NBA caliber defender.

The Pacers would acquire 2 young players instead of draft compensation in James Wiseman and Moses Moody. JaMychal Green is a veteran they can keep or waive, that is their prerogative, but his $1.8 million is needed for the Warriors to match the $18 million Turner is making.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers Receive: Luke Kennard, Brandon Boston Jr., And 2028 First-Round Pick From The Clippers (Lottery Protected)

The Los Angeles Clippers have been linked to acquiring Myles Turner for most of the season, with Ivica Zubac clearly needing help down low. The Clippers also have a need for a point guard, but having another versatile big man to play ahead of or alongside Zubac is desperately needed. This is why the Clippers would be more than willing to part with a future first-round pick to help salvage this championship core that has fallen short for the last 4 seasons.

Luke Kennard is relatively young and will be under contract for another 2 seasons if the Pacers wish to keep him, while Brandon Boston Jr. is still an extremely young prospect that can develop in Indiana with its young core. Kennard is also another asset they can move next season or find a home for in a 3-team trade for more assets, as shooting always comes at a premium in this league.

Zubac has been fantastic this season, but he can't sustain this level of play, often being played off the court against smaller lineups. Turner can handle those situations with better mobility and shot-blocking ability, along with stretchability on the other end. If the Clippers decide to pull the plug on the ' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George experiment,' they can let Turner expire and start reducing their extremely inflated luxury tax bill.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers Receive: Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, And 2027 First-Round Pick From The Lakers (Top-10 Protected)

The ultimate trade we already know is on the market. The Warriors can easily elect not to give up on their young talent for Turner, with the Clippers also choosing to stick with Zubac and instead looking for a new point guard. We know that this offer is the likeliest one that's on the Pacers' table unless Jeanie Buss decides to actually make no moves using the Lakers' future picks. Turner to the Lakers has been discussed for a while, so maybe it is time to finally get it done before the Pacers lose Turner for nothing in free agency.

The only thing the Lakers have an advantage over other teams is that they'll be giving guaranteed expiring contracts belonging to Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, so the Pacers are not on the hook to keep them on their roster beyond the second half of the season. The Lakers also get an upgrade on the roster for the second half of the season that they can move on from if they want to use their cap space in the summer to sign a bonafide star.

A top-10 protected future pick shields LA from the possibility of being a bad team that year and not being able to use their draft assets to rebuild. They also get to show LeBron James and Anthony Davis that they genuinely care to help them contend. This deal is without Buddy Hield, which means LA also avoids the cap hit from Hield's contract that will eat into their open cap space.

