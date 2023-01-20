Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
Family of Memphis man who died after traffic stop ask police to release video footage
The family of a Memphis man who was hospitalized and died following a traffic stop with police are demanding the official release of body camera and surveillance footage from the encounter. Tyre Nichols was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Memphis police officers stopped him for reckless driving...
AOL Corp
Army officer pepper-sprayed by police gets $3,685 in $1 million lawsuit
A Black soldier in uniform who was pepper-sprayed in his car by Virginia police officers during a traffic stop has been awarded less than $4,000 in a million-dollar lawsuit against the two officers. The jury awarded 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario a total of $3,685 in the lawsuit against Windsor, Virginia,...
Man Test Driving Car Killed by Owner After Being Mistaken for Thief: Police
Daniel Gordon, 24, was shot dead while he took a vehicle for a test drive.
5 police officers fired after Memphis man’s arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five Memphis Police Department officers were fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid stemming from an arrest during a traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital, officials said Friday. The police chief said Tadarrius...
buzzfeednews.com
A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.
A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Squatters Move Into House After Tenants Die, Have Mail Directed There: Cops
Vivian Gasaway and Kendall Brewer were charged with second-degree burglary.
White Police Officer Caught On Camera Dragging Black Woman To Jail
Footage shows the cop pulling the woman across the floor and calling her 'fat' at one point.
Police Re-Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Shot and Killed Professional Bull Rider
Utah police say they reviewed the case with prosecutors and accordingly, re-arrested a murder suspect who left the state after allegedly shooting and killing her bull-riding boyfriend. Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, is in the Fort Bend County Jail, online records show. Cops in Salt Lake City, Utah, say they obtained...
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
'Come on sweetie, you're okay': Ohio police release video of troopers rescuing missing 4-year-old Michigan girl, arresting father
A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Port Huron area has been reunited with her mother after police in Ohio rescued her Tuesday night. Authorities shared video of the rescue during a traffic stop.
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
An NYPD officer died by suicide after he was placed on restricted duty — a situation in which cops have a higher risk of self-harm
The officer jumped from an apartment complex adjacent to the building housing the NYPD Medical Division, where physical and mental evaluations are conducted.
A Dollar General clerk is charged with manslaughter after police say he shot and killed an armed robber. The clerk said it was the 6th attempted armed robbery at the store since August.
Dollar stores are frequent targets of armed robbery because of their location in less-affluent areas and heavy use of cash.
Teacher caught on video slapping 1-year-old at a Brickell preschool, Miami police say
A teacher was arrested after she was caught on security footage slapping one of the babies while changing his diaper at a preschool in Brickell, according to Miami police.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
