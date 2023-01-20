A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2020 Tesla Model 3, driven by 35-year-old Amy A. Sjoholm, was on Missouri 23, north of NE 500 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she looked down at her cats, which were walking around the front seat, and the Tesla traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted an embankment and became airborne. The Tesla began to overturn until coming to rest in the northbound lane of 23, facing south.

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO