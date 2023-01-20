Read full article on original website
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Sedalia Man Arrested After Police Respond to Disturbance
Sedalia Police responded to Casey's, 1601 E. Broadway, for a disturbance at 5:43 a.m. Saturday. A subject involved had a Pettis County $7500 cash or surety warrant. When officers attempted to arrest him, he resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, 31-year-old Larry David Hopkins, Jr., of Sedalia, was taken into...
Speedy Driver Arrested for DWI Drugs
On Friday night at 11:32 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop near 32nd and Grand on a car that was observed speeding. Investigation revealed that the driver, 25-year-old Hannah Cassels Meyer of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She was placed under arrest for DWI Drugs, and taken to the...
Jessie James Arrested At Break Time for Trespassing
On Jan. 11 at 7:39 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Break Time, 101 Rebar Road for a subject who was trespassing. The suspect had just been issued a trespass warning and returned to the property as soon as police left the scene. 35-year-old Jessie James Snell of Versailles was placed...
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MAN DUE IN COURT ON ASSAULT CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY JAIL
A Carrollton man accused of felony assault at the Saline County Jail has a court appearance scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, Jeffery Smith allegedly assaulted another inmate in the Saline County Jail on October 13, 2022, which caused broken ribs, lumbar fractures, skull fractures, a broken jaw, neck fractures and facial fractures. Smith was reported to have a fractured right hand. The victim was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital and later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia. The victim’s jaw was wired shut and a feeding tube was placed in his abdomen.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/23)
Arrested David Schock, age 49, of Urich on a Henry County warrant for no valid license, no proof of insurance, and failure to display plates. Issued David Schock a citation for no valid license and a citation for no proof of insurance. Abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of S...
kttn.com
Murder charge filed in connection with shooting in Keytesville
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Keytesville resident was charged Saturday by the Chariton County prosecuting attorney with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and delivery of a controlled substance. 52-year-old Sherri Laws was held without bond in the Chariton County Jail. Charges...
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
No Injuries Reported at Fire Scene at 16th & Osage
Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to 1523 South Osage for a structure fire at 6:43 a.m., Monday morning, according to Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Crews first arrived on scene at 6:46 a.m. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the fire scene. Fire crews advised they had heavy smoke pushing...
Benton County Resident Arrested After Search Warrant Executed
On Jan. 13 at approximately 4:08 PM, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Fairview Drive near Warsaw. Jada E. Gedminas, 46, of Warsaw was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a class C felony. Gedminas was transported to the Benton County Jail and received...
Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect. CPD tweeted that someone entered a home at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the Cascades subdivision. The individual allegedly attempted to enter another residence before leaving the area in a black car. (1) We're asking for your help to The post Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Still Puzzled Over Friday Night's Fatal Shooting, As Investigation Continues
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 21, and what led up to it. But for now, there seem to be more questions than answers. What police have confirmed — and made public — are the identities of the two...
One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Chariton County prosecuting attorney charged 52-year-old Sherri L. Laws with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Keytesville. Chariton County deputies were called to a Keytesville home for a fight and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and another man who had also been shot, Troop B The post One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (01/20)
Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/6/2023 for a DWI, driving while revoked/suspended, following too close, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Michael Travis Glaesemann of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 01/06/2023 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Clayton Russell Decker of Calhoun, MO...
Five people injured following crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tesla Totaled in JoCo Crash
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2020 Tesla Model 3, driven by 35-year-old Amy A. Sjoholm, was on Missouri 23, north of NE 500 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she looked down at her cats, which were walking around the front seat, and the Tesla traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted an embankment and became airborne. The Tesla began to overturn until coming to rest in the northbound lane of 23, facing south.
Sedalia Woman Arrested on Pettis County Warrant for Stealing, Fourth Offense
On Monday at 2:17 p.m., Sedalia Police made contact with a subject at 102 East Johnson Street. A computer check through Joint Communications showed that 55-year-old Pia L. Carter of Sedalia, was wanted on a Pettis County warrant for stealing. This is her 4th such offense in the last 10...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead
UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department has identified the victims involved in the shooting. Micah Aman, 20, of Columiba, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. The second victim, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, sustained two gunshot wounds to the body and is currently hospitalized. One person dies and...
KYTV
Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive in Osage Beach after receiving a call regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found Micha Aman, 20, of Columbia, Mo., in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital from his injuries.
