ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested After Police Respond to Disturbance

Sedalia Police responded to Casey's, 1601 E. Broadway, for a disturbance at 5:43 a.m. Saturday. A subject involved had a Pettis County $7500 cash or surety warrant. When officers attempted to arrest him, he resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, 31-year-old Larry David Hopkins, Jr., of Sedalia, was taken into...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Speedy Driver Arrested for DWI Drugs

On Friday night at 11:32 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop near 32nd and Grand on a car that was observed speeding. Investigation revealed that the driver, 25-year-old Hannah Cassels Meyer of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She was placed under arrest for DWI Drugs, and taken to the...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

CARROLLTON MAN DUE IN COURT ON ASSAULT CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY JAIL

A Carrollton man accused of felony assault at the Saline County Jail has a court appearance scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, Jeffery Smith allegedly assaulted another inmate in the Saline County Jail on October 13, 2022, which caused broken ribs, lumbar fractures, skull fractures, a broken jaw, neck fractures and facial fractures. Smith was reported to have a fractured right hand. The victim was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital and later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia. The victim’s jaw was wired shut and a feeding tube was placed in his abdomen.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/23)

Arrested David Schock, age 49, of Urich on a Henry County warrant for no valid license, no proof of insurance, and failure to display plates. Issued David Schock a citation for no valid license and a citation for no proof of insurance. Abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of S...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Murder charge filed in connection with shooting in Keytesville

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Keytesville resident was charged Saturday by the Chariton County prosecuting attorney with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and delivery of a controlled substance. 52-year-old Sherri Laws was held without bond in the Chariton County Jail. Charges...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

No Injuries Reported at Fire Scene at 16th & Osage

Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to 1523 South Osage for a structure fire at 6:43 a.m., Monday morning, according to Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Crews first arrived on scene at 6:46 a.m. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the fire scene. Fire crews advised they had heavy smoke pushing...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect. CPD tweeted that someone entered a home at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the Cascades subdivision. The individual allegedly attempted to enter another residence before leaving the area in a black car. (1) We're asking for your help to The post Columbia police looks to identify burglary suspect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Police Booked Man On Four Warrants

A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Chariton County prosecuting attorney charged 52-year-old Sherri L. Laws with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Keytesville. Chariton County deputies were called to a Keytesville home for a fight and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and another man who had also been shot, Troop B The post One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (01/20)

Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/6/2023 for a DWI, driving while revoked/suspended, following too close, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Michael Travis Glaesemann of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 01/06/2023 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Clayton Russell Decker of Calhoun, MO...
CLINTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Five people injured following crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Tesla Totaled in JoCo Crash

A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2020 Tesla Model 3, driven by 35-year-old Amy A. Sjoholm, was on Missouri 23, north of NE 500 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she looked down at her cats, which were walking around the front seat, and the Tesla traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted an embankment and became airborne. The Tesla began to overturn until coming to rest in the northbound lane of 23, facing south.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead

UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department has identified the victims involved in the shooting. Micah Aman, 20, of Columiba, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. The second victim, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, sustained two gunshot wounds to the body and is currently hospitalized. One person dies and...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive in Osage Beach after receiving a call regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found Micha Aman, 20, of Columbia, Mo., in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital from his injuries.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy