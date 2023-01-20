ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

No Way – Was Stuart Little Really Found Dead In Chicago?

It's a sad day for fans of the beloved mouse-sized character, Stuart Little, as reports have surfaced that he was found dead in Chicago. [SocialTelecast]. When the news first broke on social media, people were shocked to hear the tragic news about the beloved child star. Jake was fuming because...
CHICAGO, IL
5 Of the Most Dangerous Creatures You’ll Find in Wisconsin

If you thought ticks and mosquitoes were the most dangerous creatures you need to worry about encountering in Wisconsin, think again. Yes, those nasty blood-sucking jerks are a major problem you need to protect yourself from, but Wisconsin is also home to cougars, bears, and even rattlesnakes!. Most Dangerous Animals...
WISCONSIN STATE
Illinois Culver’s Fans: Get Ready For This Big Change To The Menu

If you've always wondered what the best way is to upset and anger a fast-food restaurant customer, here it is in just two words:. With consistency being the key to success in the world of menu boards and drive-up windows, changing even the slightest thing about your processes can really annoy your fan base...as Culver's is now learning after an announcement the other day about a change the beloved Midwestern franchise is making.
ILLINOIS STATE
If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois

When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
ILLINOIS STATE
Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car

Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
CHICAGO, IL
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)

Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Netflix Users: Free Password Sharing Is Coming To An End

They've talked about doing it before, and it's likely to tick-off a certain percentage of their overall subscriber base, but it really seems like Netflix is very serious this time about putting a stop to password-sharing, and replacing it with something called "extra member sub-accounts." Illinois residents who take part...
ILLINOIS STATE
Valentine’s Day Card Drive for Long-term Care Facility Residents is Illinois

Valentine's Day is a time for celebrating love and affection, and it's important to remember that this holiday isn't just for romantic couples. State Representative Tony McCombie, who represents the 89th District in Savanna, Illinois, is encouraging her constituents to spread some love to residents of long-term care facilities by creating and sending Valentine's Day cards.
SAVANNA, IL
Illinois Man Runs From Cops And Arrested For Going Over 100 MPH

This Illinois driver must've really had somewhere to go because the police clocked him going over 100 mph. Have you ever been driving along on the highway at a pretty good clip? Maybe, going around 85. Then a car flies by you. I immediately try to figure out how fast they're going. Back in the day, I was a passenger in a vehicle going around 100 mph. Personally, I will keep the cruise set at the most 80. I can't afford a ticket.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar

A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
PEORIA, IL
Why Stacking Rocks in Nature is Harmful at Illinois State Parks

Stacking rocks, also known as cairns, might seem like a harmless and fun way to leave your mark on a hike, but it can actually cause serious harm to the natural environment. In Illinois, where there are many beautiful state parks to explore, it is important to understand why stacking rocks should be avoided and what you should do if you come across them.
ILLINOIS STATE
