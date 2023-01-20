Lady Yoe soccer hosts tournament

Over the weekend, the Cameron Lady Yoe soccer team hosted an in-season tournament. The Lady Yoe came out of the tournament finishing 0-2-1.

The first game for Cameron was on Thursday against the Florence Lady Buffaloes, and Cameron would tie with Florence 0-0. Their second game was on Friday against the Little River Academy Lady Bees, and Cameron would lose 2-1. They were going to play the Rockdale Lady Tigers next, but the game was canceled due to Rockdale not being able to have a full roster. Their final game was on Saturday against the Navasota Lady Rattlers, and they would fall 1-0.

Navasota started the game aggressively with an early shot on goal in the third minute, but it was saved by Emely Contrereas (70). Contrereas made another save in the fifth minute, and again in the tenth minute. Navasota kept up the offense and Cameron on their toes. Contrereas made another great save in the 12th minute, and the Lady Yoe survived a corner kick in the 23rd minute. The Lady Yoe defense finally broke when Navasota scored a goal in the 24th minute to give Cameron a 1-0 deficit, which would be the score at halftime.

The Lady Yoe started to put some pressure on offense but missed a corner kick in the 34th minute. Cameron was back on defense and got a great save by Contrereas in the 36th minute. The Lady Yoe pushed the ball up the field and failed on a corner kick in the 39th minute. Navasota would come back and attempt a shot on goal in the 40th minute but came up empty, that was followed with another save by Contrereas in the 41st minute.

Cameron pushed the ball up the field again but missed a shot on goal from Alejandra Tapia (23) in the 42nd minute. The Lady Yoe attempted a corner kick in the 47th minute but came up

empty, that was followed by a missed shot on goal by Celeste Cardona (7) in the 48th minute. That same minute, Navasota earned a corner kick opportunity, and Cameron buckled down and stopped them. Cameron would go up the field for their chance at a corner kick in the 48th minute and was unsuccessful. The Lady Yoe tried some late game heroics with a shot on goal from Deliliah Lara (6) in the 52nd minute but missed, followed by another miss from Cardona, then a failed corner kick. The Lady Yoe had one last chance, but missed a shot on goal by Cardona in the 55th minute. The Lady Yoe went on to lose 1-0.

Next for the Lady Yoe was the district opener at home on Tuesday against the Connally Cadets. The game would be tied at 2 at the end of regulation, but the Lady Yoe would win in penalty kicks 5-4.

Up next for the Lady Yoe will be a home game against the Lady Tigers of Harmony Science Academy. The game will be on Friday and is set for 5:30 p.m.