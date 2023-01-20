Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday recap of the news: Your RoundTable daily digest
Saturday’s Light the Night event outside the Noyes Cultural Arts Center featured four one-night only installations, including Lightswept (above). Stacia Campbell (with flashlight) and her 10-year-old son Kai (left) created it using a 3D printer and 17 solar-powered lights; each lantern represented features of Evanston. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Don’t let grandiose plans kill Evanston’s magic
Why should you go to Europe or elsewhere to enjoy walkable cities and quaint towns, places that preserve their heritage, and make room for the new without obliterating the old?. Evanston is just such a place, and its Most Livable City Association is working to keep it that way. From...
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 projects K-8 student enrollment to decline another 456 students in next five years
District 65’s K-8 student enrollment, excluding Park and Rice schools, is projected to decline by another 456 students in the next five years, according to a memorandum prepared by Sarita Smith, manager of Student Assignments. The memo was attached as an information item to the agenda for the School Board’s policy committee meeting on Jan. 17.
evanstonroundtable.com
YWCA named Jacques Pépin Foundation Grant Awardee
The Jacques Pépin Foundation (JPF) proudly announces YWCA Evanston/North Shore as one of their Winter 2022 Grant Awardees, awarded at the end of December. One of ten recipients this round, YWCA Evanston/North Shore will use their grant to fund their YW Culinary Program: a free, 12-week, paid job training program designed to prepare students for success in Chicagoland’s vibrant food service industry. The program is available to traditionally underrepresented or vulnerable populations, such as women of color, survivors of domestic violence, and low-wage workers. In addition to the $10,000 grant, the community kitchen will also receive JPF branded aprons for their students and a group membership to the Foundation.
evanstonroundtable.com
Proposal would ease city cannabis, alcohol ordinances – just a bit
The Evanston City Council is set to debate loosening the city’s ordinance regarding alcohol and marijuana possession during its meeting Monday, Jan. 23. Fifth and Eighth Ward Council Members Bobby Burns and Devon Reid are pushing to have the ordinance be no stricter than Illinois state law concerning possession of open containers.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys wrestling: Wildkits take fifth in League tourney
Evanston Township High School’s wrestling family was on the listening end of a motivational talk given by Guy Ward just before the winter break. It’s not the first time that Ward, who finished third at 138 pounds at the Illinois High School Association state finals back in 1967, has delivered an inspirational speech to the Wildkits since head coach Rudy Salinas took over the program in 2003.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys bowling: Kits just miss qualifying for state finals
The Evanston Township High School boys bowling team staged another one of its frantic finishes Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic sectional tournament. Only this time the Wildkits came up short. The Kits missed a couple of spare opportunities in the 10th frame of the final game and failed in...
evanstonroundtable.com
Light the Night
Artist Stacia Campbell uses a flashlight to explain her light sculpture Lightswept, which she created with her 10-year-old son Kai (left). They made 17 plastic lanterns representing downtown Evanston, city trees, pathways, the shoreline, sailboats, waves and stars using a 3D printer with solar-powered lights. It was one of four sculptures part of Saturday’s Light the Night sponsored by Evanston Parks and Recreation. It was held for one night only outside the Noyes Cultural Center. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Art Makers Outpost to feature local singer-songwriters at Sunday concert
Art Makers Outpost, a space for making art and community connections, will transform into a nightclub this Sunday, Jan. 22, for its Outpost After Dark concert series. Co-founder and creative director Valerie Kahan said “twinkling lights, intimate seating, swanky bar tables and a welcoming, inclusive vibe” will create a “magical evening” for everyone in the community.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS girls gymnastics falls short on senior night, but ‘there were a lot of positives’
For Evanston girls gymnastics coach Mike Spevack, Thursday’s senior night meet against Glenbrook South hurt. But it hurt so good. The Wildkits, who have battled injury all season and still aren’t completely healthy, were competitive throughout the rotation, finishing 10 points behind the Titans, 131.10 to 121.90. “There...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball: It’s a Wildkit win over Niles West
Mike Ellis wasn’t ready to say his basketball team is back on track – not completely, anyway. But an inspired defensive effort, plus the ability to take better care of the basketball in the second half, helped Evanston Township High School end a two-game losing skid with a 56-37 victory over Niles West High School Friday night in Skokie.
Comments / 0