Evanston, IL

Sunday recap of the news: Your RoundTable daily digest

Saturday’s Light the Night event outside the Noyes Cultural Arts Center featured four one-night only installations, including Lightswept (above). Stacia Campbell (with flashlight) and her 10-year-old son Kai (left) created it using a 3D printer and 17 solar-powered lights; each lantern represented features of Evanston. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
District 65 projects K-8 student enrollment to decline another 456 students in next five years

District 65’s K-8 student enrollment, excluding Park and Rice schools, is projected to decline by another 456 students in the next five years, according to a memorandum prepared by Sarita Smith, manager of Student Assignments. The memo was attached as an information item to the agenda for the School Board’s policy committee meeting on Jan. 17.
YWCA named Jacques Pépin Foundation Grant Awardee

The Jacques Pépin Foundation (JPF) proudly announces YWCA Evanston/North Shore as one of their Winter 2022 Grant Awardees, awarded at the end of December. One of ten recipients this round, YWCA Evanston/North Shore will use their grant to fund their YW Culinary Program: a free, 12-week, paid job training program designed to prepare students for success in Chicagoland’s vibrant food service industry. The program is available to traditionally underrepresented or vulnerable populations, such as women of color, survivors of domestic violence, and low-wage workers. In addition to the $10,000 grant, the community kitchen will also receive JPF branded aprons for their students and a group membership to the Foundation.
Proposal would ease city cannabis, alcohol ordinances – just a bit

The Evanston City Council is set to debate loosening the city’s ordinance regarding alcohol and marijuana possession during its meeting Monday, Jan. 23. Fifth and Eighth Ward Council Members Bobby Burns and Devon Reid are pushing to have the ordinance be no stricter than Illinois state law concerning possession of open containers.
ETHS boys wrestling: Wildkits take fifth in League tourney

Evanston Township High School’s wrestling family was on the listening end of a motivational talk given by Guy Ward just before the winter break. It’s not the first time that Ward, who finished third at 138 pounds at the Illinois High School Association state finals back in 1967, has delivered an inspirational speech to the Wildkits since head coach Rudy Salinas took over the program in 2003.
ETHS boys bowling: Kits just miss qualifying for state finals

The Evanston Township High School boys bowling team staged another one of its frantic finishes Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic sectional tournament. Only this time the Wildkits came up short. The Kits missed a couple of spare opportunities in the 10th frame of the final game and failed in...
Light the Night

Artist Stacia Campbell uses a flashlight to explain her light sculpture Lightswept, which she created with her 10-year-old son Kai (left). They made 17 plastic lanterns representing downtown Evanston, city trees, pathways, the shoreline, sailboats, waves and stars using a 3D printer with solar-powered lights. It was one of four sculptures part of Saturday’s Light the Night sponsored by Evanston Parks and Recreation. It was held for one night only outside the Noyes Cultural Center. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Art Makers Outpost to feature local singer-songwriters at Sunday concert

Art Makers Outpost, a space for making art and community connections, will transform into a nightclub this Sunday, Jan. 22, for its Outpost After Dark concert series. Co-founder and creative director Valerie Kahan said “twinkling lights, intimate seating, swanky bar tables and a welcoming, inclusive vibe” will create a “magical evening” for everyone in the community.
ETHS boys basketball: It’s a Wildkit win over Niles West

Mike Ellis wasn’t ready to say his basketball team is back on track – not completely, anyway. But an inspired defensive effort, plus the ability to take better care of the basketball in the second half, helped Evanston Township High School end a two-game losing skid with a 56-37 victory over Niles West High School Friday night in Skokie.
