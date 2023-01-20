The Jacques Pépin Foundation (JPF) proudly announces YWCA Evanston/North Shore as one of their Winter 2022 Grant Awardees, awarded at the end of December. One of ten recipients this round, YWCA Evanston/North Shore will use their grant to fund their YW Culinary Program: a free, 12-week, paid job training program designed to prepare students for success in Chicagoland’s vibrant food service industry. The program is available to traditionally underrepresented or vulnerable populations, such as women of color, survivors of domestic violence, and low-wage workers. In addition to the $10,000 grant, the community kitchen will also receive JPF branded aprons for their students and a group membership to the Foundation.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO