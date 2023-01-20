ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

North Augusta Public Safety officer suspended after an inappropriate relationship with female student

Former North Augusta Public Safety Officer Chris Wilson (photo courtesy of North Augusta Department of Public Safety)

A North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officer was suspended after allegations of an inappropriaterelationship with a female student at North Augusta High School were made against him.

NADPS Officer Chris Wilson was suspended Dec. 16, 2022, after the North Augusta Department of Public Safety was made aware of the allegations, according to a media release from North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Wilson was a part-time resource officer who worked in area schools, according to a spokesman for North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Police began an investigation and Wilson was suspended the same day, the release said. He resigned three days after his suspension.

Police said due to the possible criminal nature of the complaint, the department contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident.

Wilson was employed with the department from Feb. 2, 2022, until his resignation Dec. 19, 2022.

