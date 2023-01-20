ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tee Higgins hopes to link up with Damar Hamlin before Bengals-Bills playoff game

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins hopes he’ll get a chance to interact with Damar Hamlin at Sunday’s divisional round playoff game if the Buffalo Bills defensive back is able to attend.

Roughly three weeks have passed since the Week 17 game between the two teams was declared a no-contest in the wake of Hamlin’s collapse after colliding with Higgins on a routine-looking play.

Higgins says he’d love a chance to talk with Hamlin at the game, if possible.

“I’m pretty sure we just gonna chop it up, laugh and giggles,” Higgins said, according to CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia. “Just gonna be happy to see him.”

Bengals players and coaches visited with Hamlin’s family at the local hospital the week after the incident. Hamlin’s family spoke out against any criticism leveled at Higgins, as did Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Hamlin had initially planned to attend Buffalo’s wild card game but opted to remain home to focus on his recovery.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

