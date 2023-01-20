ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Melissa Etheridge mourns loss of David Crosby, who fathered two of her kids

Melissa Etheridge is morning the loss of David Crosby, the father of two of her kids, after he died on Thursday. “I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David,” she captioned an image on Instagram Thursday of her sitting next to Crosby as he played the guitar. “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. “A true treasure,” she concluded. The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer fathered Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher’s children — Bailey, 25, and...
How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell

It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
Michael J.Fox Is Still Very Much In Love with His Wife, Tracy Pollan, Many Years Later

Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan met while playing Alex P. Keaton and Ellen Reed on the TV show Family Ties. Even though the pair played the role of lovers on television, they did not become a real-life item until much later, while working on the production of the movie Bright Lights, Big City together in 1987. Interestingly, the couple did not take too much time before they realized how serious they were about each other.
Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
David Crosby’s Wife Was His Biggest Supporter: Inside Late Musician’s Marriage to Jan Dance

The Byrds cofounder David Crosby has died at age 81, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed in a statement to Variety. The couple had been married since 1987. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” Dance shared in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” Keep scrolling below to learn more about Crosby’s wife, Jan.
Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.

