Read full article on original website
Related
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon.
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Melissa Etheridge mourns loss of David Crosby, who fathered two of her kids
Melissa Etheridge is morning the loss of David Crosby, the father of two of her kids, after he died on Thursday. “I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David,” she captioned an image on Instagram Thursday of her sitting next to Crosby as he played the guitar. “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. “A true treasure,” she concluded. The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer fathered Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher’s children — Bailey, 25, and...
How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell
It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
Michael J.Fox Is Still Very Much In Love with His Wife, Tracy Pollan, Many Years Later
Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan met while playing Alex P. Keaton and Ellen Reed on the TV show Family Ties. Even though the pair played the role of lovers on television, they did not become a real-life item until much later, while working on the production of the movie Bright Lights, Big City together in 1987. Interestingly, the couple did not take too much time before they realized how serious they were about each other.
Bob Dylan’s Neighbors Got Physically Sick From the Stench Coming From His Yard
Bob Dylan had a portable toilet in his yard. His neighbors said that the smell was so bad that it made them physically ill.
Paul Simon Said John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were so Competitive They ‘Took the Oxygen out of the Room’
Paul McCartney and John Lennon were constantly in competition with each other. This is what helped them be successful.
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Reunite to Honor Christine McVie’s Death
Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were photographed leaving Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie's funeral.
Famed Actor Dies
Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
David Crosby’s Wife Was His Biggest Supporter: Inside Late Musician’s Marriage to Jan Dance
The Byrds cofounder David Crosby has died at age 81, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed in a statement to Variety. The couple had been married since 1987. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” Dance shared in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” Keep scrolling below to learn more about Crosby’s wife, Jan.
Gina Lollobrigida obituary
The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
John Lennon’s Mindset Just Before His Death Led Ringo Starr to Give Him the Ultimate Compliment
Ringo Starr visited John Lennon just before his 1980 murder, and the drummer could help but compliment his friend’s mentality.
The Beatles Made Ringo Starr So Rich He Could Afford to Have a Wild Theory About His Money
The side bonus of the Fab Four’s fame is that it made Ringo Starr so rich that could afford to have a wild theory about his money.
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
John Lennon Asked Paul McCartney a Heartbreaking Question Shortly Before His Mother Died
John Lennon and Paul McCartney once bonded over their mothers' deaths. Lennon asked how McCartney dealt with his mother's death.
Comments / 0