Doyle Clayton Gorby, 94, of Peru, Kansas passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Sedan City Hospital in Sedan, Kansas. Doyle was born June 1, 1928, to Nellie and Jess Gorby just two miles west of Peru, Kansas on his family farm. At the age of 10, he worked the family farm with his brothers John and Glenn using a team of horses, then later a Farmall Regular tractor. Doyle was a longtime member of the tractor club in Havana, Kansas. He took pride in his work at the farm and also worked at Denman Oil Company in Sedan, Kansas for 45 years.

