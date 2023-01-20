Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR
Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
kggfradio.com
Doyle Clayton Gorby
Doyle Clayton Gorby, 94, of Peru, Kansas passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Sedan City Hospital in Sedan, Kansas. Doyle was born June 1, 1928, to Nellie and Jess Gorby just two miles west of Peru, Kansas on his family farm. At the age of 10, he worked the family farm with his brothers John and Glenn using a team of horses, then later a Farmall Regular tractor. Doyle was a longtime member of the tractor club in Havana, Kansas. He took pride in his work at the farm and also worked at Denman Oil Company in Sedan, Kansas for 45 years.
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Reviews Grant Plan
The Montgomery County Commission meeting took place this morning, with initial discussions for a comprehensive grant plan the main focus of discussion. City of Independence Assistant City Manager and Zoning Administrator Kelly Passauer says that the next plan should be to file a Request for Proposal (RFP), in order to best organiaze and specify the most important things the county wishes to have addressed.
kggfradio.com
Former Neodesha High School Teacher Charged On Crimes Involving Minor
A former Neodesha School District band teacher is facing multiple charges for sexual crimes involving a minor. According to Wilson County court documents, 28-year old Quinton Bockhold is charged with 19 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and one count of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. The complaint states...
kggfradio.com
Cq Board of Commissioners Hear From Local Taxpayer
The Chautauqua County Board of Commissioners heard from a local taxpayer with questions about his delinquent property tax during the public comment section. He was concerned that he had to appear on the court date on his letter and pay the fees and costs on that day. County Treasurer Amy Goode was able to shed some light on the situation.
