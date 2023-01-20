ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infinite Care Rehabilitation Centers: Extraordinary Recovery and Healing.

By Jeanne Wall
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: Infinite Care with a network of locations across New York, New Jersey and Florida, will soon be expanding their extraordinary recovery care into Monmouth County, NJ.

As an established and leading chain of top quality rehabilitation centers, Infinite Care's proven treatment programs provide the best balance of physical and emotional care for your loved one when they need it most.

Infinite Care understands that keeping residents engaged and socially active during the healing and recovery process is key to the overall success of resuming the person's normal way of life. However, after a significant change in health, it’s only natural for one to reflect on their previous capabilities and grow despondent. At this pivotal juncture, it’s important to keep the focus on pushing forward. Infinite Care’s mission is to provide the top-quality care needed for your loved one to keep living forward and fully. We achieve this by providing balanced and individualized recovery programs that go above and beyond typical care centers.

Who we are, and what we stand for, is evident in our name. Because when you endeavor to care for each resident like family, there’s no limit to what can be achieved. We look forward to opening in Monmouth County in 2023!

Hawthorne Environmental Commission/Green Team Offer Garden Beds

HAWTHORNE, NJ - The Hawthorne Environmental Commission/Green Team announced there are two garden beds (4x8) available for the 2023 growing season exclusive to residents of Hawthorne. Any Hawthorne resident who is interested can complete the 2023 garden application and the hold harmless form. The forms are located on the borough’s website. When submitting the above documents, the applicant can hold off on paying the $25 garden bed fee and $25 deposit. Once the selection has been made, the lucky residents will be notified and payment will be required at that time. The winners will be chosen by the luck of the draw from all applications submitted. Completed...
Dress Express 'Pop-up' Boutique Accepting Donations

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ - Take a look through your closets and donate any new or gently worn formals, proms, bridesmaid dresses, as well as semiformal wear. Dress Express "Pop-up" Boutique will provide shoppers with beautiful dresses while also supporting a good cause. The curated collection will be offered on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Berkeley Heights located at 250 Connell Drive in Berkeley Heights.  All proceeds will benefit the Mercy Girl Effect. Dress Express Boutique is currently accepting dresses through February 20 at the following locations: Legband & D'Onofrio, LLC, 93 South Finley St. in Basking...
Verona to Apply for Grant to Build New Pickleball Courts

VERONA, NJ -- A resolution on the agenda for Monday night's Verona Township Council meeting calls for the township to apply for a grant to build new pickleball courts. A resolution authorizes the submission of an application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for a Local Recreation Department Improvement Grant (LRIG). The Verona Township Council is seeking to obtain a fiscal year 2023 Local Recreation Improvement Grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for approximately $100,000 to carry out a project to renovate the pickleball court at the Verona Community Pool. Upon receipt of the fully executed agreement from the department, the Township Council will authorize the expenditure of funds pursuant to the terms of the agreement between the Township of Verona and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.    
Charter School Among Top Statewide Performers on Standardized Test

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The state Department of Education has released its statewide results of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), showing Hatikvah International Academy Charter School outperformed all of its resident school districts and is among the top scorers in New Jersey. The test results also showed that Hatikvah students in grades 3-8 did not appear to experience learning loss during the pandemic, while many school districts in New Jersey reported significant drops. In fact, Hatikvah students performed better in 2022 on the assessment as compared to 2019. Students across the state took the tests, created by Pearson Assessments, between April...
Praying for Safety, and Taking Action

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - Hudson County religious leaders, security coordinators, and congregations of all faiths and denominations are being invited to attend a special security program for houses or worship hosted by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The program, set for Tuesday, January 31, is intended to provide faith leaders with security resources to keep their communities safe, and will be held at the Hudson County Schools of Technology, 1 High Tech Way in Secaucus beginning at 5:30 p.m. “As one of the most...
Butch Kowal Foundation Hosting Fundraiser to Support Rahway Seniors with Scholarships, Other Charitable Causes

RAHWAY, NJ — Butch Kowal's Tavern has been a Rahway landmark since 1950. It's the place "where good friends meet," and when it's not cultivating good times and offering drinks and food and providing entertainment, it's serving the community and residents in other, more altruistic ways. Peter Kowal, the son of the founder, has long been a generous philanthropist in the community of Rahway, as was his father, through his support of fundraisers, scholarships, and other causes. The Butch Kowal Foundation, which oversees the business's philathropic activities, is holding a fundraiser on January 29 to support its decades-long Butch Kowal Achievement Scholarship that supports college-bound seniors, along with a host...
It's not too late: Nominate Favorite Charity or Non Profit for Valairco Cares $500 Giveaway; Deadline January 31, 2023

MANVILLE, NJ - Make your vote count! Nominate your favorite charity or non-profit to win Valairco Care's next giveaway of $500. Voting deadline January 31, 2023.  Click here to nominate your charity or nonprofit. The most recent winner was Church of the Little Flower Food Pantry in Berkeley Heights. The food pantry regularly serves over a dozen individuals and families with supplemental food needs. The pantry is open on Saturdays between 9 and 11 a.m. at the back doors of the church or by appointment by contacting Pastoral110.LF@gmail.com. Click here to read related article.  Past recipients were Isadora J. Seibert Foundation, Our House, Inc, Visions and Pathways, Elle Foundation, Emmanuel...
Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth

Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue.  A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.  According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
Health Benefit Waiting Period Reduced for Wayne Township’s New Employees

WAYNE, NJ – An ordinance was introduced during the Jan 4 town council meeting and was on the agenda for the Jan 18 meeting for final approval. It would reduce the health insurance eligibility waiting period for new employees from 90-days to 30-days, but Fifth Ward Councilwoman Fran Ritter pointed out that the ordinance would apply only for non-union employees. This is because changes like this for unionized employees would come through their collective bargaining agreements. Ritter challenged this ordinance at its introduction, tying it to the ordinance that would’ve made the mayor a full-time employee. When this ordinance came up...
Morristown Flags Fly Half-Staff on Monday Jan 23 Through Sunset Thursday

MORRISTOWN, NJ - All U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff today, Monday January 23 through sunset on Thursday January 26 as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21 in Monterey Park, California. President Biden made the proclamation honoring the victims yesterday. "As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 26, 2023.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations", stated the president.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews 
Scotch Plains-Fanwood School Board Vote to End YMCA After-Care Angers Parents at BOE Meeting

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- In one of the most heated Scotch Plains-Fanwood Board of Education (BOE) meetings in recent memory, parents expressed their surprise and disapproval that the Board had decided to take the before- and after-care contract away from the YMCA, which has provided the service in Scotch Plains-Fanwood for more than 35 years. The vocal disapproval was as intense (if not more so) than other recent controversial BOE issues, including school closures due to COVID to start the 2020-2021 academic year, and the new sex curriculum.  The majority of attendees at the standing room only meeting believed that the...
Bordentown Township Police Get Visit, Tips from 22-Year-Old Autism Advocate

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — The Bordentown Township Police Department (BTPD) was recently visited — and educated — by a 22-year-old advocate who travels to police stations to help law enforcement better communicate with people with autism.  Alex Mann, who hails from Malvern, PA, has been visiting police departments throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and California to spread autism awareness and provide tips to police on how to have successful interactions with autistic people. The BTPD stop, which took place on Saturday, January 21, was Mann's 287th visit to a police station in the past three years. His goal is to reach 300 departments.  During his visit to the BTPD, Township police outfitted Mann with one of their uniform shirts and gave him a tour of the station, where he interacted with officers and checked out their equipment. Mann is currently touring South Jersey police departments and has recently visited departments in Mount Holly, Eastampton, Westampton, Burlington Township, Delran and Glassboro. 
Union Cops, Seniors and Guests Get to Crocheting for a Cause

UNION, NJ - Union police officers, residents, members of Union's Senior Center and others attended an event on Saturday, "Crocheting with a Cop for a Cause". Knitters came to teach and knit for patients of the Hematology & Oncology Center on Chestnut Street.  A Union community policing event, sponsored by the township and the Senior Center, and in partnership with Beyond Yarn, a store in Union Center, experienced knitters helped those less skilled in learning techniques for knitting and crocheting.   "We are thrilled to host this event," said Union Senior Center Supervisor Maria Terrezza.  "There are so many people who have been so...
Rising Up

A crowd of approximately 100 people gathered outside Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Summit for 'Rise Up for Roe, a rally for reproductive justice'. Co-sponsored by Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, UU FaithAction NJ, and NJ 11th for Change, the event -- which coincided with the 50th Anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision -- featured multiple speakers from faith communities and organizations in support of reproductive justice. Summit Snaps captures images in, around, and about the Hilltop City. Got a picture?... Send it -- along with the appropriate photo credit -- to gelliott@tapinto.net.
Montville Flags to Fly Half-Staff Through Thursday this Week

MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township flags will be flown at half-staff today, Monday Jan. 23 through sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26 as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on Jan. 21 in Monterey Park, California. President Biden made the proclamation honoring the victims yesterday. "As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 26, 2023.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," stated the president.  
Montclair Businesses Receive Part of $5.8M Grant from Essex County

Cedar Grove, NJ – The Township of Montclair, Brother to Brother, Family Promise, Montclair Neighborhood Development Corp., Oaks Integrated Care, SOFIA and Succeed2gether were among the 10 Essex County municipalities and 28 non-profit community organizations that received a total of about $5.8 million from the Community Development Block Grant program and the Emergency Solutions Grant program on Thursday, January 19. The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development. With the County Executive are (from left) Tia Aery from Family Promise, Kristin Wald from SOFIA,...
Communications Technology Last Pieces of New Jersey City Public Safety Annex

JERSEY CITY, NJ - The Jersey City Municipal Council recently voted to award two contracts to Millennium Communications Group for the upgrade of technology for safe transmission of critical information at the new Public Safety Center and the City Hall Annex on MLK Drive. The key piece would be a $625,860 contract for the purchase, delivery and installation of two fiber rings for the new public safety building which Public Safety Director James Shea said would allow secure transmission of sensitive data to and from the building. A second contract would upgrade some of the communication systems in the city hall...
Livingston Teens Petition for Open Campus Lunch for Juniors at Livingston High School

LIVINGSTON, NJ – Ahead of their senior year at Livingston High School (LHS), junior class officers Jake Ferrans and Emily Strulson recently requested that the Livingston Board of Education (LBOE) make a policy change in order to allow juniors to participate in "Open Campus Lunch"—a privilege typically exclusive to seniors—during the spring semester. “As students, we respect the unit lunch and appreciate the ability to bring all of our classmates together in a single timeframe to enjoy it together,” said Ferrans. “However, because the school population keeps growing, there's become a limited space available for us to eat.” Noting that the school population is growing—with...
Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
Board Votes for Its Own Attorney as Community Demands Input on Superintendent Contract

Tempers flared at an intense Saturday morning school board meeting following Thursday’s bombshell disclosure that Superintendent Roger Leon’s $1.5 million employment contract was automatically renewed eight months ago without public knowledge. Within minutes of the five-hour meeting beginning, Board Member Adorian Murray-Thomas made a motion to immediately seek an “independent board counsel separate from the board general counsel,” saying it was necessary for the board members to get their own legal advice. In New Jersey, most of the 600 school boards have their own counsel so they can be assured they are able to act independently when their ideas veer from that...
