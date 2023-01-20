ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Did You Know There is a Shipping Container Hotel in Round Top, Texas?

The state of Texas has it all, and this shipping container hotel in Round Top, Texas proves that. We have posted so many articles about amazing homes in Texas, incredible vacation rentals in Texas, and now I have found one of the most unique hotels in the state of Texas. It’s called FlopHouze and this is one place that you will remember forever after spending the night.
ROUND TOP, TX
Texas’ First Waterless Slide Park Opening This Fall

Who said you need "water" to slide and have a good time? Pack the kids up and prepare for a fun road trip. There's a lot of stuff out there that's fun for kids to do but after checking this place out, it looks like its fun for the ENTIRE fan and you don't have to worry about getting "wet" as Texas's first indoor WATERLESS slide park is set to open up later on this year.
TEXAS STATE
Flash Mob At H-E-B Is The Most Texas Thing Ever

Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
TEMPLE, TX
‘Rent The Chicken’ Sounds Great in East Texas But I Think I’ll Just Pay $5 for a Dozen

I'll be completely honest with you, when I started seeing the memes going around about $5 for a dozen eggs, I thought it was some kind of joke. It wasn't until I went to the grocery store that I saw it was very real. That has led many people to setting up their own coops and buying their own chickens to cut down on their grocery costs. There is a program available in East Texas where you can rent a chicken to have your own eggs but even the cost of that is expensive.
TEXAS STATE
Tyler, TX
