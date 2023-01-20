ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Ole Miss offers stud defensive lineman from Alabama

Ole Miss stepped across the state lines to offer four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman on Saturday. Cheatham is out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. The 6-4, 265-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 14 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama's 2-24 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the No. 11 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Basketball: Crimson Tide 2023 Recruiting Update

Alabama basketball is enjoying one of its best starts in school history, sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the SEC. The Crimson Tide’s 2022 recruiting class, which ranked fourth nationally, has paid huge dividends. It could be argued that 5-star recruits Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, as well as...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Guard Pours Gasoline on Iron Bowl Rivalry

The Alabama basketball team is having one of its best seasons ever as the Tide is currently ranked No. 4 nationally and is undefeated in the early portions of SEC play. Alabama and Auburn fans famously don't get along and in basketball it's no different. The Tigers currently boast the longest active home-court winning streak (28) and have two winnable games remaining before hosting the Crimson Tide in Neville Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Daily South

12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love

Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows

ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
ALABAMA STATE

