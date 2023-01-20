Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute
With the initial transfer portal window closing Jan. 19, there won't be any more players allowed to enter until May 1.
Brock Purdy Reveals What Nick Saban Told Him When He Visited Alabama
Brock Purdy enjoyed a decorated college football career with the Iowa State Cyclones before launching his improbable postseason run with the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, Purdy assessed all of his options before committing to Iowa State, and that included visiting Alabama. In a discussion ...
Meet David Sanders, The No. 1 Player In America
Offensive tackle David Sanders is the best player in the 2025 class. The Tennessee Volunteers and every other major program are in heavy pursuit.
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
Ole Miss offers stud defensive lineman from Alabama
Ole Miss stepped across the state lines to offer four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman on Saturday. Cheatham is out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. The 6-4, 265-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 14 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama's 2-24 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the No. 11 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
LSU Reportedly Making Significant Hire To Brian Kelly's Staff
LSU is bringing back a familiar face. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Tigers are hiring Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst. Chatman held the same role on Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021. Brian Kelly attempted to retain Chatman, who took a new job as Tulane's defensive lines coach. He then jumped ...
Alabama Basketball: Crimson Tide 2023 Recruiting Update
Alabama basketball is enjoying one of its best starts in school history, sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the SEC. The Crimson Tide’s 2022 recruiting class, which ranked fourth nationally, has paid huge dividends. It could be argued that 5-star recruits Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, as well as...
Alabama Guard Pours Gasoline on Iron Bowl Rivalry
The Alabama basketball team is having one of its best seasons ever as the Tide is currently ranked No. 4 nationally and is undefeated in the early portions of SEC play. Alabama and Auburn fans famously don't get along and in basketball it's no different. The Tigers currently boast the longest active home-court winning streak (28) and have two winnable games remaining before hosting the Crimson Tide in Neville Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Alabama Basketball: On No. 1 Poll rankings and more Tide Hoops history
On Monday, when the traditional polls are released, Alabama Basketball will be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. The Crimson Tide’s elevation will occur because former No. 1 team, Houston was upset by Temple 56-55. The last time Alabama Basketball was ranked No. 1 in either of the...
Alabama Gymnastics Rebounds from Rough Start for Highest Event Score of Season
The Crimson Tide dropped its first meet in a loss to Florida, but posted a season-high on floor with four straight 9.9s to close out the meet.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, January 21, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Last Week, Nate Oats Showed Why He's the Perfect Leader for Alabama Basketball
Oats' leadership through a situation impossible to prepare for not only showed his character but also why he should be in Tuscaloosa for far longer than his current contract.
Alabama Basketball: SEC standings and SEC Big Dance chances
For most SEC teams, three more gamedays will mark the halfway point in the SEC regular season. For Alabama Basketball, one of those gamedays will include an away trip to play Big 12 team, Oklahoma. Even with a week, plus another Tuesday left in January play, what will play out...
REPORT: Top 2025 running back has arrived in Auburn
Running back Alvin Henderson has arrived in Auburn on a visit.
The Daily South
12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love
Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
