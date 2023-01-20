Read full article on original website
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
‘The Bachelor’: Zach Gives 1st Impression Rose To [SPOILER] After Kissing Multiple Women
Greer Blitzer, 24, got the first impression rose from Zach Shallcross, 26, on season 27 of The Bachelor. Zach met 30 women on the first night of filming, but Greer seemed to catch his eye the most. When Greer stepped out of the limo for her entrance, she had a gift for Zach. “I live in New York and I brought this coffee all the way here because we have a long night ahead of us and you’re going to need that energy,” Greer explained. “You want a sip? Be careful…it might be piping hot just like you!”
Haunting magical act horrifies Howie Mandel on 'AGT: All-Stars': 'I was stabbed in the back'
"I'm telling you that I'm terrified," Howie Mandel told his fellow "AGT: All-Stars" judges on Monday's episode after Sacred Riana's act.
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 4 recap: 10 more acts perform for Golden Buzzer and superfans vote
“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday night with the fourth group of 10 acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties. The 10 acts that performed on the January 23 episode were magician Aidan McCann, singers Cristina Rae and Robert Finley, dancer Darius Mabda, cellists Emil & Dariel, comedic...
