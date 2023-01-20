ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Court orders Andrew Tate held until Feb. 27 on rape, human trafficking allegations

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Alleged human trafficker and social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody in Romania until Feb. 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K53s6_0kLVcVK800
A court ordered former professional kickboxer and social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan to remain in Romanian custody until Feb. 27. Photo by Robert Ghement/ EPA-EFE

A court in Bucharest agreed Friday to extend their detention, following a request by the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT, as an investigation continues.

Romanian authorities are investigating the Tates for allegedly operating "an organized criminal group" to carry out sexual crimes against women.

Two Romanian female suspects were also ordered held for an extended period.

Tate and his brother deny the allegations of human trafficking and rape. They were arrested Dec. 29 and are accused of operating a human trafficking ring that sexually exploited women.

Tate is a former kickboxer banned from TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for misogynistic comments . Tate has millions of followers online.

In October, DIICOT said in a statement that Tate and his brother lured women by misrepresenting their intention to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship.

The statement said the women were victims of "physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts)" and were sexually exploited forcing them to make pornography.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
New York Post

Japanese killer chokes to death on prison food while awaiting execution

A Japanese woman on death row for killing two men died behind bars when she choked while eating prison chow in her cell. Miyuki Ueta, 49, a former bar employee, lost consciousness during her meal at the Hiroshima lockup on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Times reported. Guards tried to remove the food from her throat and performed other rescue measures, but Ueta was declared dead at a hospital less than three hours later, according to the outlet. The prisoner had reportedly been on medication for a variety of ailments and had already collapsed a week earlier while eating. Ueta’s death sentence was finalized...
Markets Insider

Who are the 2 people who helped bail out Sam Bankman-Fried? Insider and other news organizations asked a judge to unseal their names.

News organizations, including Insider, are asking a court to unveil Sam Bankman-Fried's bail backers. Bankman-Fried has argued that his sponsors should stay private for their safety. The media companies say fraud charges and billions of dollars in potential losses call for transparency. A group of media organizations, including Insider, have...
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
BBC

Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
The Independent

British prisoner ‘breaks world record’ for longest time in solitary confinement

A British prisoner has broken a “world record” for the longest time spent in solitary confinement.Robert Maudsley is thought to be the longest-serving inmate in Britain, having spent 49 years behind bars.Known within the prison system as “Hannibal the Cannibal”, Maudsley has spent nearly 45 of those years – some 16,000 consecutive days – in solitary confinement, according to the Daily Mirror.Maudsley is now reported to have surpassed the world record for time spent in solitary, spending 23 of every 24 hours in his cell.That unenviable benchmark had previously been set by US prisoner Albert Woodfox, who died last August,...
BBC

Iranian man who beheaded 17-year-old wife jailed for eight years

A man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran, the judiciary says. Images of Sajjad Heydari carrying Mona's severed head in Ahvaz after the so-called "honour killing" last year caused widespread outrage. A judiciary spokesman said the leniency of the sentence was...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
523K+
Followers
72K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy