Google's Layoffs, Netflix Earnings and the Markets: Watch TheStreet Today Live
As Wall Street gets ready for the weekend, TheStreet Today is digging into Netflix after earnings, and Google's job cuts.
Top Stories Today:
- Google Plans 12,000 Job Cuts As Big Tech Extends Headcount Cull
- Netflix Stock Leaps On Blowout Q4 Subscriber Gains; Reed Hastings Steps Down As Co-CEO
- Stock Market Live: Tech Leads Gains On Google Job Cuts Boost As Stocks Maintain Focus on Fed
