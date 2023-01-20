ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Andy Reid's only thought about the Chiefs' 2023 game in Germany was about food

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs found out this week that they’re among the NFL teams who will play overseas in 2023, with a game in Germany against the New England Patriots.

But there are more pressing matters for the team this week: A playoff game against the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. No time to think about the future!

Except head coach Andy Reid had a perfect answer when asked about it this week, so lots of credit to him. The man who was pumped to get a cheeseburger after his team’s Super Bowl win had this to say when the question came up (via Chiefs Wire):

“Listen, I haven’t thought about it,” Reid said. “I look forward to getting a bratwurst. I haven’t thought about it. We’re so focused in on this thing. That – that’s (Executive Vice President of Communications) Ted (Crews) and the front office that are doing that.”

Good answer! May I recommend Currywurst, which is dipped into a spicy ketchup? You can think about that later this year, though.

