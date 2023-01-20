Andy Reid's only thought about the Chiefs' 2023 game in Germany was about food
The Kansas City Chiefs found out this week that they’re among the NFL teams who will play overseas in 2023, with a game in Germany against the New England Patriots.
But there are more pressing matters for the team this week: A playoff game against the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. No time to think about the future!
Except head coach Andy Reid had a perfect answer when asked about it this week, so lots of credit to him. The man who was pumped to get a cheeseburger after his team’s Super Bowl win had this to say when the question came up (via Chiefs Wire):
“Listen, I haven’t thought about it,” Reid said. “I look forward to getting a bratwurst. I haven’t thought about it. We’re so focused in on this thing. That – that’s (Executive Vice President of Communications) Ted (Crews) and the front office that are doing that.”
Good answer! May I recommend Currywurst, which is dipped into a spicy ketchup? You can think about that later this year, though.
