Former Patriots and Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski is from Amherst, New York, and recently admitted that he was in talks with the Bills to play with them during the 2022 season. “I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again,” Gronkowski said, via PatriotsWire.com. “Now that I’m not playing anymore I’m like, ‘Dang.’ And I thought about it—how cool that would be to play for the Buffalo Bills. I actually thought about it when Tom [Brady] retired this year. I was like, ‘Alright.’ I didn’t really feel like playing football after this year, and I was like, ‘Ahh, Tom retired.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna check out some other teams.’ So I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there. It just wasn’t there, though. If my mindset was there, I would probably most likely be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO