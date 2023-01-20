Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Market for Domi Heating Up with 4 Teams Interested
As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks are among the worst teams in the NHL this season, as they have a 14-27-4 record. With the club being in a full-on rebuild, they are expected to be one of the biggest sellers at this year’s trade deadline. They of course have two major rental candidates in franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, but Max Domi is another notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who we very well could see moved at the deadline, too.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Winning Zacha for Haula Trade
The 2021-22 season saw veteran forward Erik Haula endear himself to the fans of the Boston Bruins. A depth signing in the offseason, Haula was never expected to be a major difference-maker during his stint with the Bruins. Despite this, the Finnish forward would work his way up to the team’s second-line center position, scoring 18 goals and 44 points in 78 games and helping to fill the void left by David Krejci. His successful season was good enough for the Bruins to parlay Haula into Pavel Zacha via a trade with the New Jersey Devils during the 2022 offseason.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the injury to Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t sound like it will change the St. Louis Blues’ approach to trading him. Are the Toronto Maple Leafs still looking at him as an option? Meanwhile, will the Carolina Hurricanes be among the teams that look closely at Vladimir Tarasenko?
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Sharks, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are developments when it comes to the status of a Bo Horvat trade out of Vancouver. Which teams are in and which teams are serious? Meanwhile, it sounds like the Edmonton Oilers are already looking at signing Klim Kostin to a contract extension. Is it a mistake to do so while he’s playing so well? The Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin are said to be miles apart on a contract extension.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Season Has Fallen Apart – How We Got Here
The New York Islanders’ season has fallen apart. After starting the campaign with a 15-8-0 record as one of the best teams in the Metropolitan Division, then to 18-14-2 as a borderline playoff team, now they are a 23-20-5 team that is on the outside of the postseason looking in. The past nine games have been particularly disappointing, with only one win, ruining what was a promising season.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
The Hockey Writers
4 Canadiens Second Half Storylines to Watch
After learning about Saturday’s bombshell announcement that Cole Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery, many fans of the Montreal Canadiens are ready to fast forward to June and prepare for what they hope is another eventful summer for general manager Kent Hughes. While the upcoming offseason will undoubtedly be...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need to Take Advantage of Easy Schedule
There’s a wise old saying for those of us who grew up in a rural community that you have to make hay while the sun shines. This definitely applies to the Edmonton Oilers at this moment in the 2022-23 season. They are currently a team on the rise in the Pacific Division having won five games in a row from Jan. 11-19.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ History of Top Scorers Returning to Calgary
On Monday night (Jan. 23), the Calgary Flames will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Johnny Gaudreau’s return to the Stampede City. During the recent offseason, the Flames’ fifth all-time leading scorer opted to sign with the Blue Jackets as a free agent, inking a seven-year deal valued at $68 million.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Rookies Could Dictate 2023 NHL Trade Deadline Plans
As Daniel Nugent-Bowman writes in a recent article for The Athletic, pro scouts for the Edmonton Oilers are meeting Las Vegas on Sunday and making determinations about what the team needs ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline. He writes, “Much depends on the development of rookies Dylan Holloway, Vincent Desharnais, and Philip Broberg.”
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Management Scouting Canucks – Who Has Their Attention?
As the 2023 Trade Deadline inches closer, many teams, including the Edmonton Oilers, are hard at work scouting and seeing what players would make good additions. Ken Holland, Jay Woodcroft, and Bob Nicholson attended the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche game on Jan. 20 to likely do just that. There...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Following Path of Tortorella’s Successful History
The Philadelphia Flyers have become the John Tortorella show during the first season under their new head coach. From his stoned-faced press conference attitude to his contentious decisions to sit veteran NHL players, the former Stanley Cup winner has dominated the headlines in Philadelphia in 2022-23. The Flyers might lack the talent to compete with the top tier of the NHL, but they’ve taken a step forward after disastrous seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Primed for Playoff Push in Second Half of 2022-23 Season
We’ve now passed the NHL’s halfway mark, and for the Seattle Kraken, 36 games remain and could pave the way for what could be the franchise’s first playoff run. The remaining games feature several divisional matchups, some Eastern swings, and a home-and-home that could ultimately decide the division.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Bruins’ Should Go All-in for Bo Horvat
One of the biggest names that very well could be available at the March 3 trade deadline is Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks. Several teams would love to add him to their roster for a Stanley Cup run in the spring. One of those teams that are reportedly in on him is the Boston Bruins, currently the NHL’s best team with a 36-5-4 record.
The Hockey Writers
Every Team’s Top Asset at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is approaching quickly, and as teams start to settle into their role for this day, whether that be buyers or sellers, the trade rumors are starting to heat up. Some players have been in trade rumors for years, like Jakob Chychrun and Matt...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Need Bruins Prospect Lysell Included in Any Horvat Trade
The Vancouver Canucks have been embroiled in trade rumours ever since they started the season 0-5-2. Everyone from Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Tyler Myers, and even Thatcher Demko has been subject to it, and there’s seemingly no end in sight as the team continues to flounder at the bottom of standings. With the trade deadline getting closer by the day and press conferences like the one held by president Jim Rutherford on Monday (Jan. 16) throwing more fuel on the proverbial fire, it seems like only a matter of time before the other shoe drops and a major trade is consummated.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken’s Donato Showing Once Again How Valuable He Is
Ryan Donato is once again one of the best Seattle Kraken players that is rarely talked about. The 26-year-old is on pace to break his career high in points set last season with 31 and has done this despite playing mostly in the bottom six and without significant power-play time. His up-tempo play and strong positioning on the ice are just a few of the many reasons why he has become such an important part of Seattle’s organization.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Should Consider Making Trade with Blues at 2023 Deadline
Heading into the 2022-23 season, many believed that the Boston Bruins would struggle to make the postseason because they started the year without notable players like Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy. Yet, that couldn’t be any further from the truth today, as they currently sport a ridiculous 37-5-4 record and have the most points in the NHL by a comfortable margin. As a result, they are expected to be buyers and have been linked to several big-name players because of it.
