Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.

These 2 FAANG Stocks Are Moving the Nasdaq Higher Friday
It's been an up-and-down week for the stock market, but it looked as though investors were ready to celebrate on Friday. Index futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up nearly 1% in premarket trading Friday morning as the benchmark looked to reverse steep losses over the past couple of days.
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20
The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
NASDAQ
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.

Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
Nasdaq Jumps 2%, Dow Closes 250 Points Higher as Investors Weigh Fed Rate Path
Stocks closed higher Monday. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.01% to finish at 11,364.41, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.07 points, or 0.76%, to end at 33,629.56. The S&P 500 added 1.19% to settle at 4,019.81. — Samantha Subin. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.01% to finish at 11,364.41, while...
Beyond AAPL: What 3 Other Stocks I Would Own In 2023
I believe that Apple stock will perform well in 2023, after a year of historically pitiful performance. But investing is at least as much about a holistic strategy as it is about convictions. Therefore, I would consider owning these three other stocks alongside AAPL. (Read more from the Apple Maven:...

Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money
The white-collar recession is well underway. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. After nearly a decade of six-figure salaries, cushy jobs and extravagant office perks, Silicon Valley firms...
S&P 500 Snaps 3-Session Losing Streak, Market Volatility Decreases
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones snapping a three-day losing streak. The Dow and S&P 500, however, lost 2.7% and 0.66%, respectively last week, while the Nasdaq added 0.55%. The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to increase rates by 25 basis points...

S&P 500, Dow score best day in 2 weeks, Nasdaq erases weekly loss as Netflix, Alphabet jump
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher Friday, with the technology sector helping to alleviate some of the week’s losses as investors digested mixed earnings reports and worried about slowing economic growth. How stock indexes traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an early decline to rise 330.93 points, or 1%,...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. Gains in technology stocks helped the Nasdaq composite eke out a 0.1% gain, extending the tech-heavy index’s winning streak to a seventh day. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week follows a solid start to the year for Wall Street after a dismal 2022. The broader market is coming off its best week in two months, but investor sentiment could quickly turn as companies report their results for the October-December quarter.
Netflix Stock Surges On Blowout Q4 Subscriber Gains; Reed Hastings Steps Down As Co-CEO
"While it’s still early days for ads and we have lots to do (in particular better targeting and measurement), we are pleased with our progress to date," Netflix said.
Big Tech’s drop means more balance for S&P 500, 401(k)s
NEW YORK (AP) — The biggest companies have less of a stranglehold on the stock market — and likely on your 401(k). The 10 most valuable U.S. stocks now account for less than a quarter of the S&P 500, 24.4%. That’s down from 30.4% in late 2021, and it’s the lowest proportion in the rankings at the end of each month since the pandemic began reordering the economy in February 2020.
Before the Bell: Activist Investor Takes a Run at Salesforce; Nvidia Up 22% YTD; Western Digital to Spin Off Flash Business?
Stocks had a good day on Friday, with all three major indexes rising by at least 1%. Monday's premarket is in wait-and-see mode, showing just fractional moves around the break-even line.
US stocks close mixed as Dow dives nearly 400 points on weak Goldman Sachs earnings
US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest earnings data. Goldman Sachs missed fourth-quarter estimates, while Morgan Stanley exceeded expectations. The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index declined nearly 22 points to -32.9, the lowest reading in nearly two years. US stocks closed lower on Tuesday,...
Stock Market Today: Netflix, Alphabet Lead Rally in Tech Stocks
Netflix reported much higher-than-expected subscriber growth, while Wall Street cheered Alphabet's layoff announcement.
Three Stocks To Watch During The Typically Bullish January
January has been historically a good month for stocks as some investors reenter the market after selling some of their holdings at the end of the year. The bullishness at the start of each year is dubbed the ‘January Effect’. On January 6, US stocks staged their first...
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead
NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A spate of earnings reports in coming weeks is set to test a recent bounce in technology and other megacap stocks, a category whose leadership position in U.S. markets has faltered after last year’s deep selloff.
