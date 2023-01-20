ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Warren vs. DeSantis: Ousted Florida state attorney cannot legally be reinstated by U.S. court, judge rules

By FOX 13 news staff
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Star Spangled Forever
3d ago

When a judge dismisses a case, they should never make judgmental statements like this. Either judge the case at hand or dismiss it then let others decide to take it on. This wrongly prejudices the case.

Reply
6
trump lost
3d ago

This man was elected by WE THE PEOPLE! Not the peon little governor with a big man complex!! I sure hope the rest of the US is paying attention!

Reply
4
Related
blackchronicle.com

Judge upholds Ron DeSantis’ suspension of elected state attorney

A federal choose dominated Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the free speech rights of a state attorney in Tampa by suspending the Democrat from workplace after he indicated he wouldn’t deliver abortion-related prosecutions and de-prioritized taking some misdemeanor lawbreakers to courtroom. But it was nonetheless a win...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest Gov. DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

‘There is no plan. There’s nothing’: Florida Democrats in despair over future

More than two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of dysfunction, with no clear chief, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding, based on interviews with greater than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors and different leaders. These elements have compounded their worries about Democrats...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

South Florida lawmaker proposes changes to state NIL law

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would expand upon the state's name, image and likeness law for college student-athletes. The bill, filed earlier this month by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, would permit a university or college to have more involvement in the process and remove the "cause compensation" language from the current law.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Bobby Powell says blocked AP class may violate state law

“It puts our Governor’s racial bias on full display.”. A Democratic Senator from Palm Beach County is speaking out against the Governor’s decision to spike an Advanced Placement class. Sen. Bobby Powell is warning that the decision to disallow an AP course in African American studies, rendered by...
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida legislative committee wants accountability from audited entities

The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee met in Tallahassee Thursday to discuss issues that have been found in some school districts, municipalities and private entities that have repeatedly not been addressed and also discussed ways to ensure more compliance. According to Auditor General Sherrill Norman, who was in attendance during the...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Andrade Introduces Bill to Make STOP WOKE Act More Defined

State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-FL) introduced the Civil Remedies for Unlawful Employment Practices Act in the Florida Legislature. This bill looks to make the tenants of the STOP WOKE Act more defined and clearer. With the changes, Rep. Andrade believes that lawyers will be more likely to take a case to court for their client due to the more defined language of the bill.
Florida Phoenix

Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal judge has excoriated Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren, concluding that the governor violated the First Amendment in ousting Warren because of political differences and the anticipated “political benefit” to the governor. However, in a ruling handed down Friday morning, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle concluded he lacked authority […] The post Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy