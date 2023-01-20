Read full article on original website
Related
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Bills rolling in to address crime, causes
Lawmakers from both major parties are vowing to do something this year about the crime that worries and frightens New Mexicans. Just one week into this year’s 60-day legislative session, over 20 bills have been filed to crack down on crime, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has come out in support of ideas such as holding more suspected violent offenders in jail pretrial.
New Mexico Lt. Governor open to hearing from New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of the 2023 legislative session, it can be easy to forget that New Mexico’s government represents everyday New Mexicans. Now, to help hear more diverse voices, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, has opened his door for the people. “I will be hosting my Office Hours in-person in Santa […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Lawmakers Begin To Examine Differences In Executive And Legislative Spending Plans
Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus of Los Alamos speaking with lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee during high-level budget talks Jan. 23 at the state Capitol. Photo by Jim Weber/The Santa Fe New Mexican. The Santa Fe New Mexican. A showdown is brewing between the executive and legislative branches of...
Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks to Nullify Ordinances Otero County Absent from Filing
New Mexico Attorney General Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks Court Order to Nullifying Abortion Ordinances, noticeably absent in the filing was the city of Alamogordo and Otero County.
Bill advances in New Mexico to gird against climate crises
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A legislative panel advanced a bill Monday that would help local governments plan in advance for climate-related threats to public health such as wildfires, flooding, extreme heat and rapid erosion. The initiative from Democratic state Sen. Liz Stefanics of Santa Fe aims to foster...
Roundhouse Roundup: Public comments, health and safety bill discussions
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday January 23, legislators are back to lawmaking with the second week of the 2023 session. Today, lawmakers will debate a few introduced bills, and one committee will even take public comment for the first time. The House Appropriations and Finance Committee, which generally debates bills related to spending, is opening up […]
Washington Examiner
New Mexico attorney general moves to get local abortion restrictions thrown out
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and nullify ordinances that city and county officials have passed in recent months that restrict access to abortion following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Torrez argued that local officials in Roosevelt and Lea counties...
kunm.org
TUES: N.M. educators seek a role in setting rules around added school hours, + More
N.M. educators seek a role in setting rules around added school hours - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Danielle Gurnea said she doesn’t mind the additional hours teaching middle school students in Las Cruces, and if state lawmakers approve additional funds for her public school district to expand extended learning or professional development, she just wants a say in the matter.
ladailypost.com
Governor Hopes To Go Big On Housing, Homelessness
You need over a quarter of a million dollars, on average, to buy a house in Albuquerque. It’s at least twice that much in Santa Fe. Want to rent an apartment? Even a one-bedroom will be more than $1,000 a month on average according to data from apartmentlist.com, in a state with an average household income of $54,000 before taxes. And, of course, there are plenty of New Mexicans who make less, including at least 2,600 homeless.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Chief Justice To Deliver State Of The Judiciary
SANTA FE — New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon will deliver the State of the Judiciary address at noon Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the State Capitol, House chamber. The Chief Justice will outline the Judiciary’s legislative priorities for the 2023 session and highlight accomplishments by the...
Belen mayor racking up thousands in campaign sign fines
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year after the mayoral election in Belen, there are complaints that someone is breaking the law by refusing to take down his campaign signs. That someone is the mayor. Robert Noblin for City of Belen Mayor – those are the campaign signs seen at the mayor’s home. They could […]
ladailypost.com
NMCC: New Mexico Elections Are Decided At The Ballot Box, Not Through Political Violence
ALBUQUERQUE — An arrest has been made in relation to the string of shootings targeting Democratic, New Mexico elected officials over the course of the last several weeks. The suspect arrested for organizing the attacks has been identified as a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for office in November, has repeatedly made false claims that the election was rigged, and appears to have attended the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C.
Proposed bill requires NM schools to teach the Holocaust, other acts of genocide
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Leslie Lawner, a former Roswell Middle School teacher, has spent the last two decades teaching about the Holocaust. She’s now spending her retirement educating teachers on how to teach about the Holocaust and other acts of genocide. That’s why she’s pushing for House Bill 111 or better known as the “Holocaust Education […]
KOAT 7
Abortion rights rally highlights issues in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Women's March happening nationwide Sunday, demonstrators for reproductive rights in this predominantly "blue" state were showing special support for those who oppose restrictions in rural areas. Reyan Tuck, a student-athlete at the University of New Mexico (UNM), took it upon herself to organize an...
New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants
There were 1,400 felony warrants served in Bernalillo County last year. A
KRQE News 13
New Mexico AG files extraordinary writ in support of women's rights
Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-ag-files-extraordinary-writ-in-support-of-womens-rights/. New Mexico AG files extraordinary writ in support …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-ag-files-extraordinary-writ-in-support-of-womens-rights/. Teachers duct-taped to a wall to raise funds. Teachers duct-taped to a wall to raise funds. 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/2023-new-mexico-mother-of-the-year-named/. If you’re buying pecans, beware the pecan weevil. https://www.krqe.com/news/environment/if-youre-buying-pecans-beware-the-pecan-weevil/
ladailypost.com
Governor Appoints Military Police Veteran Joshua Jones To Fill Sandoval County Commission Vacancy
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission. Jones is a veteran who served in the Military Police and was previously a Wounded Warrior Fellow for former U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland in New Mexico’s first congressional district. He works as the national director of government and cultural alliance for Velocity BioGroup, a national strategic consulting firm for health care product deployment.
ladailypost.com
Application For PRC Tribal Advisory Council Closes Monday
SANTA FE — The application period for the Public Regulation Commission Tribal Advisory Council is open through Monday, Jan. 23. Created by the governor’s Dec. 30, executive order, the PRC Tribal Advisory Council is designed to advise the commission on issues relevant to New Mexico’s Native American communities and provide recommendations on how the PRC may best address those issues.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
Comments / 1