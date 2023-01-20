Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville animal shelters in need of more fosters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s oldest no-kill shelter, Animal Care Society, has enough kennel space to hold 30 dogs. However, most of the time, each of those spaces are occupied. What You Need To Know. Animal fosters help to free up space at shelters. Louisville Metro Animal Services was...
WLKY.com
Popular Louisville fruit market moving east end location as part of new business strategy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local grocer is introducing a new business strategy, which begins with moving one of its stores,according to Louisville Business First. Paul’s Fruit Market is planning to move its current store at 4946 Brownsboro Road to a new building at 4966 U.S. 42. It’s just moving down the road, but Director of Operations Ben Coomes said the new space will allow the longtime Louisville grocer to introduce a new business approach.
Chubby Ray's closing, will become fifth Parlour location this spring
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Jeffersontown restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the month and reopening as another restaurant. Chubby Ray's was purchased by Craft Culture Concepts (CCC) and will reopen the space as the restaurant group’s fifth Parlour location this spring. Chubby Ray's administration informed...
WLKY.com
Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
wdrb.com
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
FOCUS | Louisville library workers concerned about fights, guest behavior
"It's not just about the number, it's about the seriousness," the president of the library workers' union said. The images that come to mind for most people when you think "public library" are not scary. "I've never come across anybody that's unruly," Michelle Smith said, who visits the Shawnee branch...
wdrb.com
Bluegrass World of Wheels brings the winter custom car show back to the Kentucky Exposition Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Custom cars return to the Kentucky Exposition Center during the winter. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show before it opens. Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show debuted last year and returns Saturday, January 21st and continues Sunday, January...
WLKY.com
La Rosa Pizza opens first Louisville location
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Louisville's first-ever La Rosa's Pizza will officially open its doors Monday. The pizzeria is having a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. for its new location, next to the First Watch in the Springhurst Shopping Center off Westport Road. The first 50 customers will get free pizza...
WLKY.com
All-female welding competition in Louisville aims to bring more girls into the trade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 40 high school girls from around Kentucky competed in the first-ever 'Future Women in Welding' competition held in Louisville on Thursday. Pleasure Ridge Park high school, which is home to the welding academy in JCPS, put on the event at the UA Local 502 Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Service Technicians union hall.
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
WLKY.com
Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
Investigation: Nelson County School Board Member Damon Jackey For Alleged Personal Gain From District Contract
January 21st, 2023 (Bardstown, KY) Nelson County resident Don Thrasher has filed a request with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions asking the office to conduct a criminal investigation of Nelson County School Board member Damon Jackey.
WKYT 27
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
Wave 3
‘A total loss’: Louisville firefighters respond to structure fire in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville firefighters spent 40 minutes battling a structure fire in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to respond to the 2200 block of West Street around 12:27 p.m. and found a heavy fire coming from a vacant house. Major Bobby Cooper said crews went inside...
WLKY.com
Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
WLKY.com
McConnell announces millions in funding for colleges teaching cyber security in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is bringing his support for enhanced cybersecurity to the state. This morning, he announced $20 million in federal funding for workforce training in Kentucky. The University of Louisville could get a piece of the pie, but they’ll have to work for...
'What helps me get through it is thinking it's not her': Andrea Knabel's family in contact with police after human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found, possibly linking the remains to a missing Louisville mother: Andrea Knabel. Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Richmond Post were contacted Friday around 7 p.m. in connection to possible human remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the...
spectrumnews1.com
Two Louisville 5th graders make it big in Hits! The Musical
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The best singers and dancers in the country have made it big time after being selected for a national tour to showcase their talents. By day, two Louisville 5th graders are just ordinary students, but by night, that’s when their talents come to life. “I...
quicksie983.com
Lee’s Famous Chicken In Radcliff Reopens Following Electrical Fire
One of the co-owners of Lee’s Famous Chicken in Radcliff has provided an update. According to Kim Dennis, Lee’s Famous Chicken will reopen today at 10:00 AM. On Monday evening the restaurant experienced an electrical fire on the exterior of the building and has been closed since that time. Dennis says the support of the community has been greatly appreciated.
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky
With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
Comments / 1