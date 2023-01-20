Read full article on original website
Did You Know There is a Shipping Container Hotel in Round Top, Texas?
The state of Texas has it all, and this shipping container hotel in Round Top, Texas proves that. We have posted so many articles about amazing homes in Texas, incredible vacation rentals in Texas, and now I have found one of the most unique hotels in the state of Texas. It’s called FlopHouze and this is one place that you will remember forever after spending the night.
Texas’ First Waterless Slide Park Opening This Fall
Who said you need "water" to slide and have a good time? Pack the kids up and prepare for a fun road trip. There's a lot of stuff out there that's fun for kids to do but after checking this place out, it looks like its fun for the ENTIRE fan and you don't have to worry about getting "wet" as Texas's first indoor WATERLESS slide park is set to open up later on this year.
We’ve All Done It! Is It legal to Ride in the Back of a Truck in Texas?
When I was growing up it was always like a special privilege when we were allowed to ride in the back of my parents truck. As a kid there was nothing better than the wind blowing as you were not in a normal seat. But just because we all used to do that years ago, doesn’t mean that it’s legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in the state of Texas.
Flash Mob At H-E-B Is The Most Texas Thing Ever
Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
What’s the Biggest Lottery Jackpot Awarded in Texas History?
There have been some gigantic jackpots lately for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, it’s always so fun to think about what you would do if you won all of that money. But it also made me wonder, what is the biggest lottery jackpot that has ever been awarded in the state of Texas?
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Coyotes are Displaying Some Alarming Behavior in Texas Lately
One thing about Texas is we are probably one of the most unpredictable states that I’ve ever lived in. You just never know what this huge, wonderful state is going to throw at you - good or bad. According to Fox26 Houston, another wild occurrence has happened. Furry friends are beginning to show their faces all over the city of Houston, Texas. When I say furry friends, I’m not talking about cute little puppies, I’m talking about wild coyotes. That’s right - rip your face off like bubblegum coyotes.
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign
Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
‘Rent The Chicken’ Sounds Great in East Texas But I Think I’ll Just Pay $5 for a Dozen
I'll be completely honest with you, when I started seeing the memes going around about $5 for a dozen eggs, I thought it was some kind of joke. It wasn't until I went to the grocery store that I saw it was very real. That has led many people to setting up their own coops and buying their own chickens to cut down on their grocery costs. There is a program available in East Texas where you can rent a chicken to have your own eggs but even the cost of that is expensive.
Two of the Top 3 Airports for Most Guns Confiscated in ’22 are in Texas
Last year was a record setting year for TSA officers across the country as the confiscated more guns at airport checkpoints than ever before, agency officials recently announced. As it turns out a couple airports in The Lone Star State, including Dallas, TX, contributed to that total. The Transportation Security...
Did Carly Pearce Just Admit to Bribing a Cop?
Carly Pearce would never get in trouble with the law, especially in her beloved home state of Kentucky -- right? Well...not so fast. The singer shared the whole wild story on Twitter, in a video post that also showed the singer doing her makeup. "I'm doing my makeup, and I'm gonna tell you about the time that I had a warrant out for my arrest," Pearce says at the beginning of the video.
Peep This: Dr. Pepper Flavored Peeps Coming To A Texas Easter Basket Near You
Some Of You Are Excited About This, For Others, This Discussion Might Get Controversial. We're still months away from Easter (first we have to make it through Valentine's Day) but one company that gets a LOT of business at about this time of the year is The Peeps Brand and they are getting the word out EARLY about something new their dropping this year.
