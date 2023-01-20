Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NewsChannel 36
Upstate Brewing Company will open a second location
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Upstate Brewing Company in Elmira will open a second location within the Southern Tier in just a few weeks. President of the Upstate Brewing Company, Mark Neumann was looking to expand the business and found exactly was he was looking for. "I’ve been looking to...
Another Long-Time Binghamton Restaurant Suddenly Shutting Down
For the second time in less than a week, a restaurant that's been a fixture in Binghamton is ceasing operations. Currys of India at 45 Court Street on Friday was serving its final weekday takeout lunches with only a few items available. A co-owner of the restaurant declined to discuss...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford
Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
Former WPDH DJ Passes Away After Health Battle
A voice that many Hudson Valley radio listeners grew up with has passed away. This weekend we received word that Michael "Mad Mike" Colvin lost his battle with an ongoing health issue. Colvin was a mainstay on Hudson Valley radio during the 1990s as the producer and co-host of several WPDH morning show iterations including "Wakin' Up With the Wolf" and programs hosted by both John Tobin and Mark "Coop" Cooper. After his time with WPDH, Colvin continued to entertain the Hudson Valley, serving as DJ at local events and celebrations, as well as playing music weekly at Mahoney's Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie.
vhsnews.com
The Men Who Built the Tri-City Area
During the Second Great Migration, Slavic immigrants turned up at Ellis Island with very little knowledge of English. However, they were prepared to ask one question: “which way to Endicott Johnson?”. The corporation that essentially built the Tri-City area, including Endicott, Johnson City, Binghamton, and later Vestal, was Endicott...
Otisville, New York Bears Celebrate 28th Birthday at Wildlife Center
A group of bears is celebrating a birthday this week in the Hudson Valley. The Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York is an organization that has been around for years and its mission is "to provide safety and nurturing to animals that are truly orphaned and prepare them to return to a life in the wild."
New Waterpark to Open on LEGOLAND Site in Goshen This Summer
A new waterpark is scheduled to open at LEGOLAND just in time for the hottest days of summer. The LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen will be kicking off another season on March 31. The massive tourist attraction has proven to be a huge success, drawing LEGO lovers from all over the east coast and beyond.
The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY
Happy New Year! I know, I know, it's been like 10 days, but that's okay. I am still saying Happy New Year to people when I'm out in public, or if I'm just seeing folks that I hadn't seen since 2022. The holidays may be over, but there is still...
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York
These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
Former Fast Food Restaurant to Reopen as Something New in Ulster, New York
The once-popular restaurant will soon be home to something new and many residents aren't happy with the choice. Back in 2014, the town of Ulster announced that they would be welcoming the first-ever Hardee's fast food restaurant in New York State. At the time the location was going to be in a newly constructed plaza off the highly traveled Route 9W in Lake Katrine and when plans were revealed many Kingston and surrounding area burger fans were excited.
Full list: Ithaca Mall Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Binghamton feature film looking for cast members
Have you ever wanted to be in a featured film? Well you're in luck, because "Stationed at Home" will be filming in Binghamton from January 30th through February 17th and producers are looking for actors.
Hydrant struck by snowplow in Endicott, expect dirty water
Endicott residents can expect dirty water after a fire hydrant was struck by a snowplow this morning.
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
Ever Wonder What Happened To Oakdale Mall’s Aladdin’s Castle?
It seems like every time that I drive by the Oakdale Mall/Oakdale Commons in Johnson City, something new is happening outside. I think it's fantastic that the Mall/Commons is coming back to life after it looked like it would be left for dead. Recently, I was at the Mall/Commons for...
Massachusetts company plans 45-acre solar farm in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another energy company is proposing a 45-acre solar farm on rural land in Horseheads, with the proposal going before the Chemung County Planning Board next week. ClearPath Energy—a company headquartered near Boston, Mass.—is proposing to build a 45-acre solar farm on a 102-acre lot at 251-267 Breesport Road in Horseheads. According […]
owegopennysaver.com
‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’
In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
Once Popular Bars and Nightclubs the Southern Tier Misses Most
From time to time, I think back on fond memories. Family, growing up, fun events with co-workers, you know what I'm talking about. Everyone has great memories to reminisce about. One such memory I was talking with a co-worker recently, was the local bars and nightclubs we used to hang...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0