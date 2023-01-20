ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

NewsChannel 36

Upstate Brewing Company will open a second location

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Upstate Brewing Company in Elmira will open a second location within the Southern Tier in just a few weeks. President of the Upstate Brewing Company, Mark Neumann was looking to expand the business and found exactly was he was looking for. "I’ve been looking to...
ELMIRA, NY
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford

Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
MILFORD, PA
101.5 WPDH

Former WPDH DJ Passes Away After Health Battle

A voice that many Hudson Valley radio listeners grew up with has passed away. This weekend we received word that Michael "Mad Mike" Colvin lost his battle with an ongoing health issue. Colvin was a mainstay on Hudson Valley radio during the 1990s as the producer and co-host of several WPDH morning show iterations including "Wakin' Up With the Wolf" and programs hosted by both John Tobin and Mark "Coop" Cooper. After his time with WPDH, Colvin continued to entertain the Hudson Valley, serving as DJ at local events and celebrations, as well as playing music weekly at Mahoney's Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
vhsnews.com

The Men Who Built the Tri-City Area

During the Second Great Migration, Slavic immigrants turned up at Ellis Island with very little knowledge of English. However, they were prepared to ask one question: “which way to Endicott Johnson?”. The corporation that essentially built the Tri-City area, including Endicott, Johnson City, Binghamton, and later Vestal, was Endicott...
VESTAL, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Waterpark to Open on LEGOLAND Site in Goshen This Summer

A new waterpark is scheduled to open at LEGOLAND just in time for the hottest days of summer. The LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen will be kicking off another season on March 31. The massive tourist attraction has proven to be a huge success, drawing LEGO lovers from all over the east coast and beyond.
GOSHEN, NY
Newswatch 16

Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Former Fast Food Restaurant to Reopen as Something New in Ulster, New York

The once-popular restaurant will soon be home to something new and many residents aren't happy with the choice. Back in 2014, the town of Ulster announced that they would be welcoming the first-ever Hardee's fast food restaurant in New York State. At the time the location was going to be in a newly constructed plaza off the highly traveled Route 9W in Lake Katrine and when plans were revealed many Kingston and surrounding area burger fans were excited.
ULSTER, NY
Q 105.7

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Massachusetts company plans 45-acre solar farm in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another energy company is proposing a 45-acre solar farm on rural land in Horseheads, with the proposal going before the Chemung County Planning Board next week. ClearPath Energy—a company headquartered near Boston, Mass.—is proposing to build a 45-acre solar farm on a 102-acre lot at 251-267 Breesport Road in Horseheads. According […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’

In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
OWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York.

