Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: five finalists selected
The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25.
Former Shreveport Resident Wins Big on Wheel Of Fortune!
Preston Leslie now lives in Seattle, Washington — but, he’s a former Shreveport resident and a native of the area — and he was on “Wheel of Fortune” a few days ago and won $100,000 on “Wheel Of Fortune!” and the phrase that made him rich… well, just watch the footage below.
WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
Krewe Of Barkus & Meoux Celebrates Geek’d Con This Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras season has arrived, and the krewes of Shreveport and Bossier City are gearing up for a big year. One of the the area's favorite parades comes from the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux, Shreveport's pet krewe. The krewe's calendar is traditionally highlighted by their pet parade and jazz brunch.
Win Monster Truck Tickets For This Weekend in Bossier
When it comes to fun & excitement, it's hard to beat watching giant trucks smashing tiny cars at excessive rates of speed. It's good ol' fashioned fun for the whole family. And, if you didn't know, the Kicker Monster Truck Show will be at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City this weekend (Friday January 27th & Saturday January 28th).
What Texas Building Made Top 10 Ugliest Buildings List?
I have often opined on my perception that buildings today, or even in the last 50 years, don't have any character anymore. Today's buildings seem to be designed strictly for utilitarian purposes, as opposed to providing any architectural beauty or creative atmosphere. If you pay attention while driving through downtown...
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana
Shreveport, Louisiana has a rich history of producing talented and successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and comedians. Among them are Jared Leto, Kevin Rahm, Paul Mooney, Pat Carroll, and Hank Williams Jr.
High school boys basketball: Bossier downs Rayville in Calvary Baptist event
The Bossier Bearkats defeated Rayville 60-56 in the Extravaganza Classic at Calvary Baptist Saturday afternoon. Tahj Roots and Javon Johnson led the Bearkats with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Kerel Woods added 16. Bossier (13-9) resumes District 1-4A play at Northwood Tuesday. Rayville dropped to 13-9.
The Best Valentine’s Dinner Spot for the Food Lover in Shreveport
One thing that Shreveport is not in short supply of is damn good food. It's no surprise that we have weeks dedicated to the fabulous food that Shreveport puts out daily. Because of the fact that we have such great places to eat in Shreveport, I never shy away from visiting a new spot.
Cadets of La. National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program graduate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Louisiana National Guard held a graduation for members of the Youth Challenge Program (YCP). After 22 weeks of diligent training and strict guidance, those wearing cap and gowns say they believe their lives have changed, and they’re grateful to have participated in the program.
Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has announced five finalists. The candidates include Peggy Bradford, previously president of Shawnee […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Longview artist met with act of racism while honoring MLK
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local artist in Longview was outside of the courthouse writing Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 'I have a dream' speech on the sidewalk when some people came and washed it away. "There was a meeting of Confederates at the Confederate monument. And it being...
Lets Go Barbie! Totally Pink Airbnb Just Hours From Shreveport
This could be an epic "girls getaway", or be a great place for a girl's birthday party...regardless of age. If you have someone who is obsessed with all things Barbie, My Little Pony, or anything pink, this is the place for your next party. Just a few hours outside of...
Did Anyone Notice Anything Unusual in the Sky in Bossier City?
One local Reddit user wants to know if anyone else saw an unidentified flying object over Bossier City late last week. The question was posted to the Bossier City Reddit page Friday, January 20, 2023, by DeejayPleazure, asking 'Did anyone see the UFO last night?'. According to the National UFO...
Another Epic Sign Fail; This Time in Benton, LA
And you thought the sign at Caddo Common Park was good! You've got to see the sign they have up at the Brookshire's in Benton, LA. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone...
What Shreveport Area Casino Brings in Most Money?
All of the casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City made more money in December of 2022 when compared to the numbers from November. But if you look at the revenues from December of 2021, the numbers are down considerably. How Much Money Did the Casinos Bring in During December of...
How You Can Order These Hilarious Bossier Cookies for V Day
Valentine's Day is Just Around the Corner, Do You Know What You're Getting Your Significant Other for the Day of Love?. A company in Bossier is turning inside jokes into the best cookies ever. Why give someone a Valentine's Day card when you can just give them cookies that tell them how you really feel?
Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert
Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
The Duo Behind The Terrifier Franchise Are Coming To Shreveport
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is heading back to Downtown Shreveport for year #8 at the Shreveport Convention Center. The event started back in 2015, and only missed 2020 due to the pandemic. Since its start, Geek'd Con has been one of the premiere comic con style events in the...
New St. Patrick’s Day Festival Coming to Shreveport
If there's one thing Shreveport-Bossier does well, it's festivals! Festivals are such a large part of our heritage here, we've dedicated an awesome space downtown for just that purpose. Since it first opened in 1998, Festival Plaza has hosted festivals and events too numerous to mention. But just some of...
