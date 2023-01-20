ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

Former Shreveport Resident Wins Big on Wheel Of Fortune!

Preston Leslie now lives in Seattle, Washington — but, he’s a former Shreveport resident and a native of the area — and he was on “Wheel of Fortune” a few days ago and won $100,000 on “Wheel Of Fortune!” and the phrase that made him rich… well, just watch the footage below.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Win Monster Truck Tickets For This Weekend in Bossier

When it comes to fun & excitement, it's hard to beat watching giant trucks smashing tiny cars at excessive rates of speed. It's good ol' fashioned fun for the whole family. And, if you didn't know, the Kicker Monster Truck Show will be at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City this weekend (Friday January 27th & Saturday January 28th).
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Cadets of La. National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program graduate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Louisiana National Guard held a graduation for members of the Youth Challenge Program (YCP). After 22 weeks of diligent training and strict guidance, those wearing cap and gowns say they believe their lives have changed, and they’re grateful to have participated in the program.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has announced five finalists.  The candidates include Peggy Bradford, previously president of Shawnee […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS19

Longview artist met with act of racism while honoring MLK

LONGVIEW, Texas — A local artist in Longview was outside of the courthouse writing Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 'I have a dream' speech on the sidewalk when some people came and washed it away. "There was a meeting of Confederates at the Confederate monument. And it being...
LONGVIEW, TX
HipHopDX.com

Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert

Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

New St. Patrick’s Day Festival Coming to Shreveport

If there's one thing Shreveport-Bossier does well, it's festivals! Festivals are such a large part of our heritage here, we've dedicated an awesome space downtown for just that purpose. Since it first opened in 1998, Festival Plaza has hosted festivals and events too numerous to mention. But just some of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

